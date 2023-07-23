Brandi Bartush, left, and Michelle Mikitish, have both been re-elected as Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce director of operations & members services and president, respectively.

EXETER – Fox Hill Country Club was the site for the 2023 reorganization of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) meeting for the 103 time sponsored by First Keystone Community Bank.

During a ceremony, the Board Chair’s gavel was passed along from outgoing chair Bill Joyce Jr. to John Serafin.

“These past two years have been tremendously rewarding for me both personally and professionally,” Joyce said. “I accepted the nomination with the expectation that beyond the opportunity to give back to the community, the role of board chair would also provide great learning opportunities. I will take away many things from this experience but I think the most significant thing is the importance of a strong business community led by an influential Chamber of Commerce.”

During Serafin’s acceptance speech, he thanked Joyce for his work during his two-year term as well as GPCC’s President Michelle Mikitish’s leadership.

“As I assume the Board Chair position of this respected, long-standing and highly influential business organization, let me take a moment to acknowledge Bill Joyce, outgoing Board Chair,” Serafin stated. “I have witnessed and experienced the high level of attention and care you have given the Chamber and Thank you, for your untiring dedication.”

“To our President Michelle Mikitish, thank you for your leadership and bringing an era of growth and new opportunities to the Chamber,” Serafin added. “I look forward to seeing the Chamber membership and imprint on the community expand this year and I look forward to working alongside the staff at the Chamber; who do so much to support and advance the causes of business, and manage events on behalf of our members and business partners.”

The following were nominated to serve as officers for a one-year term:

John Serafin – Board Chair

Christine Jensen – Board Chair Elect

Atty. Girard Mecadon – 1st Vice Chair

Karyn Reilly – 2nd Vice Chair

Karen Smith – Treasurer

Bill Joyce, Jr. – Immediate Past Chair

Atty. Samuel Falcone, Jr. – Solicitor

Michelle Mikitish – President

Brandi Bartush – Director of Operations & Members Services

The 2023 GPCC Board of Directors consist of (in alphabetical order):

Charles Adonizio, III – Atlas Realty, Atty. Peter J. Adonizio, Jr. – Steven & Lee, Brandi Bartush – GPCC Director of Operations & Member Services, Joseph D. Burke, Jr. Esq. – Burke Vullo Reilly Roberts, Melissa Caprari – Ken Pollock Auto Group, Amanda Cromer – WBS Penguins, Trish Curley – Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, Michael DiMare – Geisinger, Amanda Duffy – SCHOTT North America, Samuel Falcone, Esq. – Saporito, Falcone & Watt, Sarah Farrell – Mohegan Sun Pocono, Mike Gallagher – Aviation Technologies, Rep. James Haddock – PA Sate Representative, Sara Hogan – M&T Bank, Christine Jensen – PA CareerLink- Luzerne County, Bill Joyce, Jr. – Risk Strategies/Joyce Insurance Group, Jennifer Lombardo – EVOLVE Fitness, Troy Long – NexLine Communications, Lauren McLain – Geisinger, Girard J. Mecadon, Esq. – Mecadon Law, Mark Mihalka – Liberty Tax Services, Michelle Mikitish – GPCC – President

Kevin O’Boyle – Mericle Commercial RE Services, Samantha Patterson – LCCC, John Peterson – Community Bank, N.A., Karyn Reilly – Reilly Associates, Atty. Joseph F. Saporito, III – Saporito, Falcone & Watt, John Serafin – First Keystone Community Bank, Karen Smith – FNCB Bank, Marianne Sorbelli – Highland Manor & Rehabilitation, Michael Sowinski – USHydrations, Leo J. Sperrazza – Leo J. Sperrazza Agency, Jenna Strzelecki – Anthracite Fitness Factory/Pittston City, Thomas Wysokinski, Jr. – All Service Rite, Joell Yarmel – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Michael Zablocky – Pride Mobility Products Corp.