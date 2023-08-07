Luzerne County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz has submitted his resignation to accept another position outside county government, according to an email county Manager Romilda Crocamo sent to county council Monday afternoon.

Swetz started working for the county as a senior accountant in March 2013 and was promoted to the division head position the start of 2014.

He served as acting county manager twice and has worked under all four non-interim managers since the county’s January 2012 switch to home rule — Robert Lawton, C. David Pedri, Randy Robertson and Crocamo.

Crocamo said she was informing council of the resignation “with much regret” and personally extended her “heartfelt thanks” for his contributions.

Swetz has “decided to take on a new professional opportunity,” she said. Aug. 24 is his last day of county employment.

“During his tenure, the county has experienced significant advancements. I thank him for his service and commitment to the county,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo said she will start the search for a new budget/finance overseer and will name an acting division head within the week.

“The county will maintain its financial stability and uphold the highest standards of fiscal responsibility. Our budget process will continue without pause,” she wrote.

In his resignation letter, Swetz highlighted some of the positive fiscal developments that occurred during his employment.

“I have had a long and fulfilling experience working for Luzerne County. I am proud of the team’s many various accomplishments during my tenure as division head,” he wrote.

The county went from no bank bids submitted for the county’s annual tax revenue anticipation loan to receiving multiple proposals, he said.

Swetz also cited the county’s Standard and Poor’s credit rating upgrade to an A rating in February and past success completing two audits in one year to get the county on a timely schedule as required under home rule.

The county’s overall audit fund balance also went from a negative $3.75 million in 2012 to a positive $27.2 million in 2022, he said.

“This was not done by one individual. This was completed with council and management working together,” Swetz wrote in the resignation letter addressed to Crocamo. “I believe that is what you are accomplishing now in your role as county manager.”

Swetz thanked Crocamo for her support during his county employment and said he has developed “many great friendships” with current and former employees during his decade of county employment.

“This was not an easy decision, but I feel it is what is best for me and my family,” he wrote. “I wish both you and Luzerne County great success going forward.”

Swetz had temporarily stepped away from the division head position last November to serve as acting manager when prior manager Randy Robertson ended work here.

Although Swetz had applied for the permanent manager position that ultimately went to Crocamo, he was not among the three finalists selected by the citizen manager search committee.

As a side note, both employees in the finalist stage with Crocamo left county employment since she started as overseer May 25 — former 911 executive director Fred Rosencrans and former county Engineer William McIntosh, who oversaw buildings and grounds. Rosencrans recently accepted a position as Kingston Township manager, and McIntosh resigned last month.

Ten of 11 council members had supported Crocamo’s hiring as manager, with the lone no vote coming from Councilman Stephen J. Urban.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.