Michael Costello sits in his Honda powered F4 race car while leading race 2 at the New Jersey Motor Park on July 30. He finished first along with two fourth places during the weekend. Costello stands second in the points standings for the 2023 championship campaign amongst 39 other drivers.

F4 race driver Michael Costello is greeted by his grandfather and former Pittston Area faculty and administrator, Joe Costello, after Michael won race 2 at the New Jersey Motor Park on Sunday, July 30.

Formula 4 driver Michael Costello, stands on top of his No. 19 F4 car after finishing first in one of the three races at New Jersey Motor Park, Millville, NJ, on Sunday, July 30, with maternal grandparents are Michael and Linda Chiampi, rear left, West Pittston, and fraternal grandparents Mary Ann and Joe Costello, rear right, Florida, formerly of Yatesville. Costello’s mechanic Jonathan Noriega for Jay Howard Driver Development, neals in front.

MILLVILLE, N.J. — After four stops on the F4 U. S. Championship series, former Wyoming Valley native 16-year-old Michael Costello is second in the points standings. With two events and six races left on the calendar, Costello believes he’s within reach of taking the 2023 title.

Holding down second place in the series is pretty impressive for Costello considering of the 12 races to date, he did not score in two races for the Jay Howard Driver Development team. There are currently 39 racers in the series vying for the F4 championships.

He has three first-place finishes this season including the second race at the New Jersey Motor Park (NJMP) where the series raced on July 29 and July 30. Costello picked up 25-points for his first place effort and 24-points for his two fourth places finishes for the weekend for a total of 49-points.

NJMP was sort of a home game for Costello where his grandparents Joe and Mary Ann Costello and Michael and Linda Chiampi were in attendance as well as his aunt and several cousins and friends.

The team from ProGuard Warranty, based out of Avoca, Costello’s main sponsor, was also at the race.

“It felt good to have a massive audience of family and friends being there,” Costello said. “They haven’t seen me race in a while especially since I won, it was a really an emotional factor to the whole thing.”

Costello said the next race where a great deal of family could attend would be March of 2024 when he’ll race at St. Petersburg, FL.

Going into the NJMP race, he wasn’t sure how his car was going to shake out and his crew was struggling a bit with the set up.

“The whole weekend was a bit hard for the Jay Howard crew because they where working a lot on set up,” Costello added. “I was just happy to finish in the top five (for the three races) and to make up points up on Patrick (Woods-Toth) who is the championship leader. I’m pretty happy with weekend’s results consider the challenges we had going into the weekend.”

With two stops left in the season, Costello feels he can give the championship a run for the money hoping he can narrow the gap towards the end of the season title.

Costello recently signed on with A14 Management owned by F1 driver and two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso and his partner Anton Stipinovich, a 40-year veteran in F1.

Stipinovich, the A14’s head of Central and North America, has been working with Costello pretty much of the 2023 season.

Most of Stipinovich’s racing years were working for three high profile Formula 1 teams namely McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing as Head of Research and Development. Over this period he accrued 11 Formula 1 World Championships including 80 race wins with these top-level teams.

He as worked with such drivers as F1 great Michael Schumacher and Charles LeClerc and many others over his 22-years at the top level.

“Everyone at A14 Management makes me feel amazing,” Costello stated. “Getting signed (with A14) this early in a driver’s career is a huge highlight for me and Anton has been amazing to me helping me with direction on preparing for races, tips and advice at different tracks. He’s really making a difference with speeding up my learning curve.”

“Having a person like Anton with that much knowledge and experience in Formula 1 racing gives me a leg up on how he worked with some of the best drivers in the world has been a huge impact on my transition into F4.”

Stipinovich found out about Costello through a Canadian colleague who worked with him last year and advised Anton to take a close look at him because felt he was a real talent.

“I kept an eye on him and watched a few tests that he did and then I got a hold of John (Costello’s father) and told him I was interested in working with him,” Stipinovich explain.

The way Stipinovich works is each year he starts a cycle of junior drivers that want to either drive in Formula 1 or in the Indy car series.

If a driver is interested in driving F1, A14 will send those drivers to train and drive in Europe and for those aspiring to drive Indy cars will train and drive in North America.

Stipinovich said he usually takes on five drivers of different levels placing them on a five-year trek to top-level racing.

“Michael is showing a lot of good characteristics and we would like to promote him to the USF Series,” Stipinovich said. “The USF Series used to be called ‘The Road to Indy’ where they race on all the tracks Indy cars race. They are learning the right tracks, they are getting to know the right people and the right sponsors will be there and team managers and owners will be there.”

Stipinovich is anticipating Costello will go into the USF Pro Series next year, which is the third tier, followed by the Indy Next series before getting to Indy Car, the top level.

Stipinovich’s best guestimate, barring all the right pieces fall in a row and how he develops, Costello could be racing at the top level of Indy Car in four-years by the time he reaches the age of 20.

“Depending how he develops during that season, we’ll decide if we’ll keep in that championship series or if we promote him,” Stipinovich explained on Costello getting to the Indy Next series. “We would make that decision by the middle of next season.”

Stipinovich likes what he sees in Costello including his focus and determination for the sport.

“He’s only a young boy and he’s racing a long time and he’s taking it very seriously and he does everything you ask him to do and I’m very impressed. His overall speed is good, he needs quite a lot of work on race draft, which is coming, and all the different elements that you need, we will work on and develop him into a complete driver.”

The next critical step for Costello will happen next month when Stipinovich will make a determination on his progress.

“By this time of the season, teams are really securing seats for next season and we want to make sure he’s with the right team, with the right car with the best crew around him and if we’re not fast, those seats will be giving to other drivers,” Stipinovich added. “He’s at a very good level with good pace and he’ll continue to develop and mature.”

Costello said he’s up for the remainder of this season in catching up and hopefully passing Woods-Toth for the F4 Championship.

The next two race events for Costello are Virginia International Raceway, Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 and Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX, Nov. 2 through Nov. 5.