Collection runs through Friday, Aug. 18

School supplies are still needed for the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce school supplies drive.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce school supplies and backpack drive continues through Friday, Aug. 18.

Supplies and bags will be collected at the Chamber this week during business hours. Financial donations will also be accepted.

Suggested items for donation include: backpacks, pens, pencils, pencil cases, folders, notebooks, highlighters, colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencil sharpeners and glue sticks. Hygiene products will also be accepted, such as: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand sanitizer, tissues, deodorant, barrettes/hair ties, Chapstick, toothbrush, toothpaste, combs and brushes.

You may drop off your donation by Friday, Aug. 18 at the Greater Pittston Chamber office, 104 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston, during business hours – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call 570-655-1424 or email info@pittstonchamber.org.