Luzerne County has publicly advertised an elections operations specialist position.

Posted at $40,000 annually, the position is vacant because Emily Cook was promoted to deputy election director last week.

Applications are due Sept. 11. The county is seeking applicants with two or three years of project management and supervisory experience.

Information is posted under the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Related Video

Prison

The county prison is seeking applicants for a new criminal intelligence unit sergeant position listed at $41,514 annually.

County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said vacant clerical-related positions were consolidated and eliminated to create this new oversight job.

It is the first step in formally establishing a unit dedicated to investigating reports of contraband, gang activity and other suspect behavior within the prison system, he said.

The sergeant also will work with law enforcement agencies.

While the prison has a body scanner to screen inmates, Wilbur said additional efforts are needed to detect drugs.

A designated criminal intelligence position also will ensure the prison system has a central source to process all tips and observations, he said.

The criminal intelligence sergeant will supervise all correctional officers assigned to work with the unit and assist in investigations and the gathering of intelligence.

“It’s been in the works for awhile, and we’re finally able to bring it to fruition,” Wilbur said. “This is a crucial area in regards to keeping inmates and staff safe.”

Applications are due Sept. 7. Minimum qualifications include at least two years of full-time, supervisory experience at the rank of corporal or above in the county’s prison system.

Community development

The county is continuing its search for a new community development executive director.

Prior director Andrew Reilly left July 6 for a position as the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s chief executive officer. County community development deputy director Catherine Hilsher has been serving as interim executive director until the position is filled.

The county is keeping the position publicly posted until it is filled. It is advertised at a salary range of $75,000 to $85,000.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.