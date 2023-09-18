Luzerne County must come up with $205,000 to help stop water infiltration on the east side of the county courthouse sub-basement, which is the side facing River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Located below the heavily-used basement of the historic structure, the sub-basement mostly houses mechanical equipment and some surplus chairs and other furniture. Two building/grounds maintenance workers also have space in the sub-basement.

A study of the situation determined the foundation wall must be sealed with a specialized product due to the foundation’s depth, the infiltration location and distance from River Street, according to the agenda for last week’s county council work session.

The administration has asked council to amend the capital plan to provide $205,000 to complete the first phase of the project, and additional funding must be identified in a future capital plan to complete the second phase, the administration said.

To come up with the $205,000 needed for the first phase, the administration proposes council reduce a prior capital plan allocation for road/bridge department warehouse pavement resurfacing from $407,757 to $202,757.

Tracking hours

During public comment at last week’s council meeting, county Controller Walter Griffith highlighted a notation in county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s monthly division report stating the employee auto-punch time tracking option has been eliminated.

Crocamo had issued a directive in August requiring managers, including herself, to clock in and out through the county’s Kronos time clock system, saying it will “provide transparency, accuracy, and accountability.”

Administration under the supervision of the manager originally used the system but stopped at some point years ago for reasons that are unclear, which meant their pay was automated.

Griffith said he wants to make sure council members recognize the change, which he had supported.

First responders

Crocamo has asked the county 911 department to work with the county planning/zoning office and municipalities to ensure the occupants of new and existing commercial/industrial buildings are documented so 911 telecommunicators can properly alert first responders heading to a scene, she told council last week.

This advance preparation could help first responders better prepare for fires and other emergency situations they will be facing, Crocamo said.

Crocamo lived and worked near the World Trade Center in New York City during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and saw first responders racing toward the site, some to their death.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart,” Crocamo told council. “I will do whatever I need to do to make our first responders safe.”

Council had a moment of silence during Tuesday’s meeting in memory of the attacks.

Ethics attorney

The county Ethics Commission is seeking an independent contractor attorney, according to the county’s online purchasing department listings.

Under the council-adopted county ethics code, the commission must rely on a panel of outside attorneys to handle the initial stage of complaint investigations. On a rotating basis, the contracted attorneys are assigned cases and must determine within 60 days whether an investigation should be terminated, further investigated or result in the issuing of a formal complaint spelling out alleged code violations.

The commission accepted the resignation of outside contracted attorney Dan Nawrocki in July, leaving only one outside attorney — Qiana Lehman.

Responses from interested attorneys are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 18. The attorney would receive $225 per hour, with an annual cap of $25,000. The commission is seeking a one-year contract, with three additional annual renewal options.

The request is posted under the purchasing section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.