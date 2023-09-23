I had the pleasure of being invited to shoot the 50th reunion of the Wyoming Area Class of 1973. I was only going to stay long enough to shoot a few photos (posted in today’s edition) and leave. Instead, I stayed nearly five hours.

I have to admit, the Class of 1973 was one of my favorites, outside of mine, of course. I had so many friends from that class and even attended one of the formals as an underclassman.

In between taking photos, I found myself working the room saying hello to many in attendance. I hadn’t seen many of the class in decades, and it felt like it was months instead of years between meetings.

There were about 70 classmates in total and a little more than 90 in attendance in total with guests.

One thing I noticed was the Remembrance Table, and I’m told 27 classmates have passed away over the 50 years. That’s a lot less than my class and I graduated after the Class of ’73.

You would think that 70 classmates in attendance is a good number, but considering they graduated nearly 270 that year, about 25% of the class attended the 50th reunion.

I’m one of those people that love the idea of class reunions. I love taking a walk back time when I was young and dumb as a block of stone thinking I knew everything, but really knew nothing.

Okay, maybe I don’t like to being reminded of my young and dumb phase, but to just turn back the hands of time is pretty cool. I’ve said this many times, going to a reunion is like stepping in the Way Back Machine when in your mind’s eye, you are 18 again.

As I walked about the class at the reunion, I’d hear bits and pieces of stories when they were in high school. I heard stories of former teachers or classes or sports events or even former boyfriends and girlfriends.

For over four hours, 70 classmates were able to take a drink from the fountain of youth. … Well a few took too many drinks from the fountain, and I guess that’s okay too. It was a party and it was fun and it was a way to let your hair down and just be a kid again.

A highlight for me was when I reconnect with, not a ’73 classmate, but a spouse of a classmate. I hadn’t seen the former Kim Foltz for many years, and it was fun catching up with her as well. I guess in a sense I had my own reunion of sorts.

Kim is now retired from the education field and she’s living in southern PA.

During my roaming and reminiscing, the class had a little program conducting a recreation of their graduation on June 7, 1973. Classmate and reunion co-organizer, Dotty Martin, came up with the idea of having the recreation and it was a novel idea.

Co-organizer Mariella Bravyak Confair acted as the official handing out “diplomas” in the form of a scroll that was a sheet of paper with record of what went on in 1973. Everyone got a kick out of it and everyone participated when his or her name was called.

They had some door prizes like the usual, “Who came the furthest” or “Who had the most divorces.”

Each winner received a lottery ticket and later they had a 50-50 raffle.

The biggest hit of the reunion was when the ice cream truck pulled up and the line for the dessert was quite long.

Having a sweet tooth that I have, I really wanted a scoop or two and by the time I got done taking photos, the ice cream truck drove away. I was sad, but saved from those awful extra calories.

As the four hours was winding down, many of the class started to drift off to the parking lot and a few just didn’t want to leave. I’ve seen that happen a lot when some classmates are having such a good time, no one wants to leave.

The older you get, and 50 years out of high school is significant, the more you know how precious life really is. The people that went to the reunion, all had a blast and I bet if you polled them all, everyone would agree.

I love going to my reunions and I love my classmates. I miss seeing them between reunions and to combat the five-year absence, we now meet on notable birthday anniversaries in between reunions.

Those gatherings are not as large as a typical reunion, but it’s still fun to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

I’ve also said before, I’ll never understand why people don’t really attend reunions. The least you would have is fun and fun was had by everyone at the Wyoming Area Class of 1973 they had.

Congratulations to Dupont native and PGA Tour pro golfer, Brandon Matthews, on holding another Pro-Am golf tournament this weekend. The weather might not have cooperated but the money raised will go to a good cause, the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Danville, which is a great cause.

