Luzerne County’s Emergency Management Agency is asking municipalities and other public entities to promptly report all damage from severe storms on Sept. 9.

A complete accounting is necessary to determine if the county will qualify for additional federal assistance that may become available statewide, said county Emergency Planning Manager Charles Krommes.

While some damage has been reported and documented, the total is not yet high enough to reach the county’s per-capita threshold of approximately $1.4 million to qualify for additional federal assistance, he said.

Entities not yet reporting could include private nonprofits, nonprofit schools and universities and municipal authorities, according to a county release.

In addition, damage to athletic fields or other infrastructure may have been factored in at dollar amounts that were too low based on initial unofficial estimates. Subsequent documentation verifying higher costs also should be submitted, the release said.

Public entities should report damage or updated damage costs to their municipality, although Krommes said they can contact county EMA at 570-820-4400 or ema@luzernecounty.org if they are unable to reach a municipal representative.

Teams from the state and federal emergency management agencies conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment on Sept. 29.

FEMA representatives will be in the area this week and available to follow up with any new reports of damage, the county release said.

“Every little bit counts, even if it is only a few thousand dollars,” the release said.

Krommes said Lackawanna and Wyoming counties have both met their per-capita damage assessment thresholds, which means they will be eligible for additional federal assistance if a statewide threshold also is met, he said.

He wants to ensure this county captures all data because participation in the program could free up funds to complete permanent repairs that had been addressed through emergency fixes.

While some damage has been documented in various parts of the county, the most severe impact was in the Back Mountain area, Krommes said.

