ForeverMore Bridal Boutique has over 300 new or lightly used wedding gowns at 299 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, next to Royal Bake Shop.

With over 300 new or used bridal gowns to choose from, the walls at ForeverMore Bridal Boutique are lined with a large variety of gowns to choose from in all sizes.

WYOMING — When Maria Jiunta Heck began a bridal consignment boutique during the COVID; people thought she was crazy to start a business during a pandemic. But she did and after her initial investment of purchasing 40 wedding gowns, that number has grown to 300 gowns today.

ForeverMore Bridal Boutique, currently located at 299 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, next to the Royal Bake Shop, began in Forty Fort, moved to West Pittston, but grew to stock over 300 gowns before landing its “forever” home at the Wyoming location.

The ForeverMore space previously housed Stapleton’s Pharmacy for many, many years. In fact, Heck’s pharmacist father worked there at one point! “Full circle moment!” Heck laughs.

“ForeverMore, it’s a double entendre”, Heck says. “Forever More is a phrase you may hear during the vows of a wedding, and if you resell your gown with us, it remains a gown ‘forever more,’ it lives on and on.”

During the pandemic, Heck began to think of ways to earn some income before she came up with the idea of reselling wedding gowns.

“Listen, I’ve had some hare-brained schemes before, but although it was during the time of COVID, I knew I could get my hands-on brand-new gowns that were purchased for canceled weddings, and that’s exactly what happened,” Heck explains. “Brides brought me their $3,000 gowns and I would re-sell them to new brides for $699. After I sell a gown, I split the proceeds 50/50 with the original owner. So, they make a little money on a gown they cannot use, and everyone is happy.”

There was recently a widely reported story of an Alabama woman who found her dream wedding gown at Goodwill for $20. The gown was actually a $6000 gown. That’s the feeling Heck hopes to impart at ForeverMore: discovering a gem of a gown at a price that is less than a set of tires.

“The premise of this idea is so simple, but so essential,” Heck adds. “A bride wears a gown for 5 hours, sometime less, and throws it in their closet to collect dust forever. Lately, brides are more financially savvy. They would rather spend that money on a fabulous honeymoon than the gown.”

At Heck’s boutique, where 95% of the gowns are brand new, brides-to-be have a chance to wear a never-worn MoriLee, Oleg Cassini or Hayley Paige for a fraction of their retail price.

“It’s a cash and carry business model, with a warm boutique feel,” Heck said. “I even offers cookies and free advice.”

For further information on wedding gowns at ForeverMore Bridal Boutique, call Heck at 570-313-6697. Fittings are by appointment only.