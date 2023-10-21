Penn’s Northeast has announced Kelly O’Brien, the executive director of the Berwick Industrial Development Association, as its newly appointed board chairwoman.,

Kelly will lead the board for a 2-year term and will play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and development in the organization’s 8-county region comprised of Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne counties.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the board chairwoman of Penn’s Northeast,” said O’Brien. “With a strong commitment to collaboration, strategic partnerships, and a business-friendly environment, Penn’s Northeast is prepared to continue to attract new businesses and stimulate new investments, to drive job creation in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Together with the Board of Directors, I look forward to guiding Penn’s Northeast toward even greater success and prosperity.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly O’Brien as our new board chairwoman. Her leadership, combined with her experience as the executive director of the Berwick Industrial Development Association, will undoubtedly be instrumental in advancing Penn’s Northeast’s mission. With Kelly at the helm, we are well-positioned to continue attracting businesses to the region. We look forward to working closely with Kelly and the entire board to achieve our goals.” said John L. Augustine III, president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast.

Penn’s Northeast serves as a vital resource for site selection consultants, real estate brokers, developers, and businesses seeking to expand or establish their presence in Northeastern PA. By facilitating strategic partnerships and fostering a business-friendly environment, Penn’s Northeast aims to attract high-quality employers, foster new investments, and drive job creation in the region.

Penn’s Northeast’s Board of Directors bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, and their leadership contributes to the continued success of Penn’s Northeast in its mission to attract quality employers to the region.

Penn’s Northeast is a collaborative public/private partnership dedicated to promoting and advancing Northeastern PA’s economic potential. By attracting new businesses, supporting existing enterprises, and encouraging investment, Penn’s Northeast actively contributes to the sustainable growth and prosperity of the region.

For more information about Penn’s Northeast and the opportunities available in Northeastern Pennsylvania, please visit www.pennsnortheast.com.