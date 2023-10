The seventh grade class of Holy Rosary School sponsored a diaper and wipes collection to benefit St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. Pictured are the seventh-graders. First row, from left: Isabella Kroski, Haley Karboski, Lilly Sammon. Second row: Reagan Martin, Sofia Kroptavich, Hannah Cooley, Covington Lehman, Landen Kennedy, Ben Faulent, Ryan Donelan. Third row: Jennifer Synder (teacher), Julianna Ciuccio, Jack Qunn, Eli Licari, Freddy Roughsedge and Sam Davitt.