Holy Rosary School recently inducted their student council representatives for the 2023-2024 school year. Pictured are the representatives. First row, from left:Cameron Sciandra, Reagan Martin, Landen Kennedy, Victoria Ferentino Mrs, Debbie Brady (teacher/ moderator). Second row: Melissa Skutack (principal), Mrs. Margaret Kishbaugh (teacher/ moderator), Cassidy Quinn, Julianna Ciuccio, Elizabeth Rich, Jonathan Fitzmaurice, Jade Pilarcik, Eli Licari, and Yvonne Gordon (teacher/ moderator). Absent from Allison Brudzinski (teacher/ moderator).