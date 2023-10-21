PITTSTON — The City of Pittston, Pittston Office of Community Development and Pittston Redevelopment Authority & Housing Authority have teamed up to sponsor a Job Ready Expo to be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittston Memorial Library Cosgrove Room. The Expo is free to the public with lunch included. Registration is required.

Workshops will be offered by NEPA RISE (Readiness in Skilled Employment) at 11:15 a.m., the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) at 12 p.m., PA CareerLink at 12:30 p.m. with a vendor and employer booth visits at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon.

“It’s a huge benefit for the community and it can really help improve lives,” Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority deputy director, said. “At the end of the day, we are glad these partners are willing to come and help demonstrate what the program has to offer.”

NEPA RISE is a workforce development program that focuses on an adult individual’s strengths, creating an opportunity to obtain technical training while accessing additional supports.

Related Video

RISE will help an individual in each step they take to achieve readiness in skilled employment.

Programs through RISE will help someone find a job in family sustaining paying job.

“A higher paying job in various fields like technology, trades, medical assistance,” Bonacci added. “It’s a nine-month program and they provide everything free including removal of barriers such as if you are a single mom and they want to enter the workforce, but they can’t because they have kids, they help facilitate childcare.”

RISE will be launching a branch this coming Jan. at Luzerne Co. at Luzerne Co. Comm. College.

CEO will offer supportive services programs including gaining experience and volunteering.

PA CareerLink will aid in how jobseekers find family sustaining jobs and how employers find the skilled candidates that they need. Participants in the Job Ready Expo must register by emailing to troughsedge@pittstonrda.com or scan the QR code in this article.

Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 26.