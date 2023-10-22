In the meantime, we wait for the white smoke to emerge from Washington, D.C., to see if we have a new speaker of the House.

The longest Papal Conclave lasted five-months and at this rate, maybe we can beat that record.

I wonder when our legislative branch will ever be normal again and by normal, I mean civil and work across the isle?

As I’ve stated tons of times, I’m not a very political person or politically motivated, but I do have my moments of observation.

Maybe because my politics, whatever that is, is more in the middle, maybe I’d like to see our country to come back to the middle. I’m a bit fatigued with the extremists.

I also don’t understand the political lies. Seems politicians lie a lot when they tell you that they are not lying. Maybe they believe their own words and forget they are lying.

In any case, I sure hope Congress gets their act together soon. I fear our nation looks weak to other countries when we seem to be dysfunctional, disintegrating, divisive.

But hey, Halloween is coming and there are a few 70 degrees on the seven-day weatherboard, so all is safe in the world.

I covered the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren conference at The Woodlands on Friday. Yes, there is such a thing and I’ll bet anyone reading this knows someone that has a hand in raising their grandchild or is a guardian.

Greater Pittstonian Howard Grossman has been in the forefront of this battle of trying to get more money and legislation passed to help grandparents in that very situation.

If you do, indeed, know someone taking care of or having a grandchild live with their grandparent, the sad fact is, grandparents don’t have many rights at all.

A longtime friend of mine attended the conference. Kim is a former Greater Pittstonian now living in Carlisle, Pa.

A few years ago, she adopted her grandson in order to protect him. His parents, like many that give up their children only to have their grandparents step in, are addicts, or in a bad living situation whether it be a bad marriage or living conditions.

Kim could not see it any other way but to adopt her grandson so she wasn’t powerless in the legal system as many grandparents are.

After raising three sons, she now has a fourth and it may be confusing to some, but it was clear to her on what she had to do.

She told me today after she left the conference that she saw a lot of anger from grandparents and caretakers.

Grandparents just don’t have rights to protect their loved one.

PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and a handful of other in the PA House of Representatives are trying their best to get legislation passed to aid grandparents by giving them more rights and hopefully financial aid and programs for the child.

There are services that can help, but grandparents need more and you could hear that during the question and answers period.

Kim totally understood the frustrations of the grandparents in attendance and feels strongly on why she adopted her grandson in order to have rights and control. It’s really an admiral thing to do and I’m not sure a lot of people could or would adopt a child when being in your 60s.

She said she’s glad she did it and would do it again.

As Howard said, this issue is an epidemic in our area and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a coalition nationwide.

One of the reasons why Kim was so interested in the conference is because she said there is not a branch in her county. I encouraged her to get as much information from Howard and the legislators and others at the conference in order to start a coalition in her county.

Being a former principal, she knows the key players and with some coaxing, she believes an organization can be created in Cumberland County.

I hope she can spark interest in her county and hopefully make a difference and even with a five-year-old to take care of, she would give it her best shot to see something come to fruition.

It’s important to help grandparents in raising their grandchildren in any capacity.

I also take my hat off to Howard for being fierce in his quest to help grandparents.

I commend Eddie Day Pashinski in being a voice in the House of Representatives and to continue the fight to aid grandparents.

And finally, next week is the annual Pittston Area – Wyoming Area cross-town rivalry game at Sobeski Field, West Pittston.

The game is always exciting and never ends the way it was predicted.

I had the pleasure of shooting the front cover of today’s Dispatch featuring first cousins Anthony and Drew DeLucca, both quarterbacks for each team. (Be sure to check out the special Goalpost section inside today’s Dispatch.)

I’m sure the bantering is plentiful between the families like it did for mine when I grew up. It will be an exciting time for the DeLucca family and after being in their company; both young men are respectful and well mannered.

Good luck to both teams.

Thought of the Week

“To be a parent is to be chief designer of a product more advanced than any technology and more interesting than the greatest work of art.” – Alain de Botton

Quote of the Week

Instead of buying your children all the things you never had, you should teach them all the things you were never taught. Material wears out but knowledge stays.” – Bruce Lee

Bumper Sticker

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Cardinal Meymillod