EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board approved a tentative contract with the support staff union at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. The contract runs from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2026. It remains tentative until the union votes on it, which Superintendent Jon Pollard said likely will happen in the next week or two.

Both Pollard and Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said the details couldn’t be released until the vote, but that they worked hard with the union negotiators to develop a deal they believe is fair to both sides.

During the voting session, the board:

• Approved an agreement with Berkheimer One Source to assist in printing and mailing annual Homestead/Farmstead invitation letters to eligible residents in Luzerne County.

• Approved an agreement with WVIA for three school years through 2025-26 for participation in the Enhanced Scholar Program at an annual cost of $2,500.

• Approved an agreement with Conrad Siegel to provide consulting services for employee benefits at a cost of $2,000 for initial plan document creation, and an additional annual cost of $750 to $1,000 beginning July 1, 20223 and running through June, 2024. Business Consultant Tom Melone said it is a required action that was previously being done by another vendor at a cost of about $4,200 per year.

• Accepted the resignation of Ashley Evans as Edmentum Cyber teacher, and appointed Lauren Wiedl to the post.

