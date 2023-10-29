How can you beat Friday night football and pizza night? It’s a typical autumn happening in Greater Pittston and the best memories come out of it.

You couple football and pizza with extraordinary summer-like temperatures, you can say it’s Heaven.

Maybe it’s our own little slice of Heaven, but I’m sure it’s that way all over the country.

You add in the fact that it’s the annual classic Wyoming Area – Pittston Area football game it gets heighten to a different level.

Rivalry week is special with the activities leading up to the big game.

It usually starts with the Goodwill Luncheon typically held at Fox Hill Country Club where each school district alternates each year as host. This year Wyoming Area served as host.

In all the years I’ve attended the luncheon, it’s always tastefully done and the young ladies and gentlemen are well dressed and well mannered. At some point in time, you look around the room and you realize we truly are a “greater” Pittston.

These young students are our future and the years of animosity are long gone, thankfully.

Ever the peacekeeper, I disliked the days of destruction when property or otherwise was vandalized in the name of the game.

Of course in the late 1960s and early 1970s, white washing the streets was about as bad as it got and then somewhere along the line it got a bit more edgy.

When you see the group gathered at Fox Hill, it’s actually a proud moment.

Tables are filled with like members of both schools. Student council members sit with the other school’s student council and the same with the football team, band, cheerleaders and so forth.

To be honest, it always seems most of the students know each other in some capacity and even the athletes may play on the same club team as teammates.

So many of the students are related to each other, that’s a fairly regular occurrence. Look at the DeLuccas, for example, they are the starting quarterbacks for each school and are first cousins.

It doesn’t stop there; coaches maybe have graduated on the other side of the river, but find they coach for the opposing team.

At the luncheon, coaches are respectful of each other even though they want to win this particular game on the schedule each year.

Each school’s superintendent has a chance to speak during the luncheon, and it’s always fun to listen to the banter between the two with all of the competitiveness included.

This year was a bit tougher for each school when it came to speeches. Pittston Area lost their sparkplug in David Galli, who has been involved in the Patriot football program going back the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Dave was legendary at PA where he ended up working as an employee for over 30 years. He was loved by many and admittedly, when I troll the sidelines while cover a football game, it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

Patriot Coach Nick Barbieri was noticeably choked up when mentioning Dave and I felt those same emotions.

Likewise with Warrior Coach Randy Spencer when he mentioned the second all-time winning head football coach in Pennsylvania, the late Jack Henzes.

Henzes started his head coaching career at Wyoming Area for the first few years after the merger in 1966.

I think everyone knew even back then Coach Henzes was going to do great things in high school football. After all, he took a football squad that was made up from five municipalities and put together a team each year with a winning record. That’s not easily done.

He had to choose from four starting quarterbacks (Harding did not have a football team) to find the right fit to lead the team; the same with all the other positions.

He did so while gaining respect from his team, parents and opponents.

Coach Spencer did not play under Henzes, but his predecessor Paul Marranca, not only played for Henzes, but he coached side-by-side with him at Dunmore High School. Spencer played for Coach Marranca when he was a student at Wyoming Area.

So in essences, Spencer is a product of the Henzes doctrine through Marranca and while speaking on Coach Henzes, who passed away earlier this year, you could clearly see the emotion is his voice.

Both speeches showed how, through sports, life could be humbling through hard work and dedication and above all, respect for each other.

Ironically, Coach Henzes’ very first Pittston Area opposing coach was another legend, Bob Barbieri, father of current Patriot coach.

In a way, it seems like the circle is complete through the Barbieri/Henzes connection.

As I pen this week’s column, I do not know the result of the annual rivalry game, but with the weather in everyone’s favor, the spirit of the game itself and the bragging rights that go with it, I hope and trust it will be an entertaining game.

As it has been said many times for many years, the team’s win/loss recording going into the game gets tossed out the window going over the bridge that connects the two communities.

