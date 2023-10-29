PITTSTON – The City of Pittston, Pittston Office of Community Development and Pittston Redevelopment Authority & Housing Authority are sponsoring a Job Ready Expo on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittston Memorial Library Cosgrove Room.

The expo is free to the public with lunch included. Registration has been extended and required to attend.

Workshops will be offered by NEPA RISE (Readiness in Skilled Employment) at 11:15 a.m., the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) at noon, PA CareerLink at 12:30 p.m. with a vendor and employer booth visits at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon.

According to Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority deputy director, registration is still open to those interested in attending.

NEPA RISE is a workforce development program that focuses on an adult individual’s strengths, creating an opportunity to obtain technical training while accessing additional supports. RISE will help an individual in each step they take to achieve readiness in skilled employment.

Programs through RISE will help someone find a job in family sustaining paying job.

CEO will offer supportive services programs including gaining experience and volunteering.

PA CareerLink will aid in how jobseekers find family sustaining jobs and how employers find the skilled candidates that they need. Participants in the Job Ready Expo must register at https://www.pittstonrda.com/job-ready-expo or by emailing to troughsedge@pittstonrda.com.