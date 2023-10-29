Southern Luzerne County residents in need will have free access to the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution program on Nov. 18 in Wilkes-Barre Township through a partnership between the county and public transit agencies, officials announced.

The distribution will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Transportation for Wilkes-Barre area residents also will be available from the Intermodal Transportation Center on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

County Councilman Carl Bienias III asked county Manager Romilda Crocamo to see if transportation arrangements could be made after some Hazleton officials reached out to him about concerns that people in need would be unable to participate because they do not have a way to reach the arena.

Crocamo said representatives of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit immediately agreed to formulate a plan to address this need.

Bienias credited Crocamo and the public transit entities for jumping into action to make sure the CEO program is accessible to all county residents.

“I am a big supporter of this event. It provides a great service to the elderly, disabled and those struggling due to poverty,” Bienias said. “I am glad we got this done.”

Crocamo said the initiative allows “everyone to partake in the joyous holiday spirit.”

“We believe that no one should miss out on the opportunity to gather with loved ones and celebrate the spirit of gratitude that Thanksgiving embodies. By offering these free rides, LCTA and Hazleton Public Transit aim to foster a sense of community and inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can come together for this special occasion.”

Needy families must register for the food distribution at CEO offices, by phone or online. Those interested in transportation must indicate during registration if their household will be using the service.

Registration can be completed by: visiting CEO’s office at 165 Amber Lane, Wilkes-Barre, or at 100 W. Broad St., Suite 11, in Hazleton; calling 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017 or visiting www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register.

LCTA bus transportation will be offered starting at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. from the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Transportation Center at 47 S. Washington St. The bus will take passengers from the Intermodal Center to the arena, where passengers will pick up their Thanksgiving food items and then return to the Intermodal Center.

Hazleton Public Transit bus service will be offered starting at 7:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. from its Church Street Station at 126 W. Mine St., Hazleton. The bus will take passengers from the HPT Church Street station to the arena, where passengers will pick up their Thanksgiving food items and then return to the HPT Church Street station.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.