PITTSTON — Mayor Mike Lombardo on Thursday said the city was awarded a $35,000 WalkWorks grant to boost physical activity for residents that will also help “tie everything together.”

State Rep. Jim Haddock said the Pittston grant was one of nine announced statewide totaling $210,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“We’ve working on walkability to connect the downtown into the neighborhoods,” Lombardo said. “The idea of that is to get healthy — park your car and walk downtown.”

Lombardo said the transforming the city’s downtown has been an ongoing process, with millions of dollars invested in streetscaping, signage and direct links from neighborhoods to Main Street.

Haddock thanked Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration for approving the funding.

“This will help people living in and near Pittston to enjoy the outdoors and engage in more recreational opportunities,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township.

Haddock said funding for the grants was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant program, as well as additional funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

WalkWorks, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, awarded nine communities in the Commonwealth with $210,000 in grants to assist in the development of Active Transportation Plans and increase physical activity by connecting local destinations with improved pedestrian, bicycle, and transit networks.

Grant recipients will work over the next year with transportation and community planners to collect data, assess current conditions and aspirations, and incorporate public input to craft the Active Transportation Plans.

The program benefits from its partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and its funding of two of the grant recipients.

“Moving our bodies is important to improving our overall health, helping to prevent stress and diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to do that, and walking outside has the extra benefits of sunshine, fresh air, and taking in the beauty of nature — all of which are good for our physical and mental health. WalkWorks supports healthy communities by enabling more people to have the option of walking or biking to places they go every day.”

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said creating road maps for improved walking and bicycling can help solve many challenges facing communities, including cleaner air, less noise and traffic congestion, and improving the health and quality of life for residents.

“DCNR is happy to work with the Department of Health and communities to create more trails that connect places, get people outdoors and active, and draw visitors who spend money,” Dunn said.

This year’s WalkWorks grants embody and acknowledge the connections and needed coordination between transportation policy and public health.

The grant recipients were selected from a pool of high-quality applicants by a multidisciplinary review team that included representatives from the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.