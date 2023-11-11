The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s annual autumn breakfast meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, at the St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, 241 William St., Pittston, and catered by Just Fred Custom Catering.

This year’s presentation will be given by Attorney Romilda P. Crocamo, Luzerne County manager.

As of May 23, 2023, Crocamo assumed the role of county manager of Luzerne County. Prior to this position, she was a shareholder at the law firm Elliott, Greenleaf and Dean and as an assistant solicitor for the City of Scranton Law Department.

Her prior service for Luzerne County included acting county manager and chief county solicitor.

Previously, she worked in New York City practicing intellectual property law and complex commercial litigation. She has worked in Scranton, where she represented battered women and children and started her career as a lawyer as an associate at Ustynoski and Marusak.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984 and a Masters of Arts degrees in 1986 from New York University. In 1991, she earned a Juris Doctorate and in 2001 a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University.

She is a 1981 graduate of MMI. She is a diehard Yankees fan and bleeds pinstripes. On weekends, she often transports rescue dogs.

Invitations have been mailed to all members and friends of the Chamber, and the breakfast is open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and reservations can be made online until Tuesday, Nov. 14, at www.pittstonchamber.org/events, contacting the Chamber office at 570-655-1424 or by emailing info@pittstonchamber.org.