Another presentation seeking funding for a project at the former Hotel Sterling site in Wilkes-Barre is scheduled during Luzerne County Council’s Tuesday work session, the agenda said.

Council did not vote last month on a request for $3 million toward a hotel/convention center project at the Sterling site because the developer requested more time to compile responses to council questions.

H&N Investments owns the former parcel at the corner of Market and River streets and wants to build a $36.36 million Gateway Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center. H&N asked the county for $3 million to help close the remaining projected $7 million gap for that project.

The $3 million would come from $6 million in community development funds the county had set aside in case the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, follows through with a penalty threatened in 2014 to withhold $6 million in funding related to unsuccessful plans to redevelop the landmark Hotel Sterling that once stood there. The structure was condemned and torn down in 2013.

Budget/finance division head

County Manager Romilda Crocamo also may be asking council to confirm a nominee for the budget/finance division head position during Tuesday’s voting meeting, the agenda said.

The budget/finance division head position has been vacant since Brian Swetz left in August to accept a new position as Wilkes-Barre’s finance officer.

Swetz had received $98,263 in the position, and it has been advertised at an annual salary range of $115,000 to $125,000. Crocamo has been reviewing the three highest-ranked applicants and conducting interviews.

Mary Roselle, executive director of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging, has been serving as interim budget/finance division head.

Council must confirm the county manager’s division head nominees for a hiring to take effect.

Tuesday schedule

County council will hold a hearing to accept public comment on the county’s proposed no-tax-hike 2024 budget at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

A 5:50 p.m. a public hearing will follow to receive comment on a proposed capital plan budget amendment ordinance that would earmark $205,000 to fund the first phase of a project to help stop water infiltration on the east side of the courthouse sub-basement.

Council’s voting meeting starts at 6 p.m., followed by the work session and a budget work session.

Budget presentations from six divisions are scheduled Tuesday night: controller, district attorney, courts, solicitor, correctional services and public defender.

Instructions to attend these meetings remotely are posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Hirings

Eleven employees were hired last month, according to the latest personnel report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jayson Brielmeier and Donald Fugate, deputy sheriffs, $15.81; Caitlin Cook, 911 PSAP supervisor, $21.75; Suzanne Dorosky-Powell, Aging Agency care manager, $20.56; Justin Louis Hillard, prison nurse, $28.10; Gene Molino, part-time assistant solicitor, $23.60; Heather Mulero and Christina Varvaglione, human resources analysts, $20.92; Ashlee Parlante, human resources generalist, $21.54; Yaritza Pichardo, public defender investigator, $16.44; and Melissa Sulima, assistant public defender, $36.39.

Departures

One employee retired last month —prison lieutenant John Ameen.

Eight employees resigned: Tanya Amigon and Kyle Federici, prison corrections officers; Michele Dillon, Children and Youth clerk typist; Susan Fronczkiewicz, Aging Agency care manager; Nicholas Lermitte, prison minimal offenders unit manager; Anthony J. Nicholas III, human resources generalist; Nicole Nickolich, Children and Youth caseworker 2; and Caitlyn Tallarico, assistant public defender.

Three terminations were listed on the report of chief public defender Steven Greenwald, 911 telecommunicator Shianne Kudrako and building/grounds custodial worker Lucius Smith.

Promotions

Catherine Hilsher has been hired as the county’s new community development executive director, the report said.

Hilsher, previously the department’s deputy director, has been serving as interim director since Andrew Reilly left July 6 for a position as the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s chief executive officer. The position was advertised at a salary range of $75,000 to $85,000, and Hilsher will receive $85,000 annually.

Four other workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Jillian Acri, Children and Youth assistant administrator, $36.92; Wanda Babula, sheriff corporal, $18.69; Kristine Shipp, prison sergeant, $20.14; and Andrew Zbikowski, information technology operations manager, $30.77.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.