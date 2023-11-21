Luzerne County Council has changed the eligibility requirements for an upcoming heating and utility assistance program to help households that are typically shut out of such aid because their income is too high.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for the program in August as part of a public relief package it had previously authorized. It will provide $290 in assistance to eligible homeowners and renters.

Previously, no minimum income was set.

As a result, officials were concerned residents making less than the minimum would end up receiving first priority and most of the available aid, even though this population already is eligible for other assistance programs.

The nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), which is administering the program for the county, suggested the county implement income minimums and design its program to help households that are not eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or other available heating/utility aid.

Through its extensive experience operating such assistance programs, CEO has “historically encountered countless situations of families and individuals who do not qualify,” largely because their household income exceeds the limit set by funding sources, county council’s meeting agenda said.

“These families, like many, often sacrifice one expense to pay their monthly heating bills,” the agenda said. “This program may offer a small reprieve for those households that are otherwise not eligible for other federal, state or private programs.”

CEO processed more than 9,000 LIHEAP Crisis applications in the last fiscal year to alleviate home heating emergencies, the agenda notes. The nonprofit also operates utility hardship programs for all regulated utility companies in the county.

More than 7,000 other households could receive assistance through the $2.5 million, county-funded program, officials have estimated.

Under the revised eligibility, households of the following sizes will be eligible if the annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges, with the monthly income limits listed in parenthesis, according to CEO:

• Single, $29,160 to $43,740 ($2,430 to $3,645 per month)

• Two, $39,440 to $59,160 ($3,287 to $4,930)

• Three, $49,720 to $74,580 ($4,143 to $6,215)

• Four, $60,000 to $90,000 ($5,000 to $7,500)

• Five, $70,280 to $105,420 ($5,857 to $8,785)

• Six, $80,560 to $120,840 ($6,713 to $10,070)

• Seven, $90,840 to $136,260 ($7,570 to $11,355)

• Eight, $101,120 to $151,680 ($8,427 to $12,640)

A public announcement on how to apply is expected by the end of this year.

The recommended minimum/maximum approved by council is based on 200% and 300% of the federal poverty income guideline.

These figures apply to gross income before taxes and other deductions.

In addition to the income requirement, applicants must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying for the household’s main or secondary heating source.

This includes renters unless their utility services are included as part of their rental cost.

When CEO starts accepting requests, applicants will be required to provide proof of their household income for the prior 30 days.

Whole Homes

Council also had earmarked $2.5 million in American Rescue funds to the Whole-Home Repairs program, which provides funds to income-eligible homeowners to complete repairs or projects that improve health, safety and habitability, energy or water efficiency or access for those with disabilities.

Prior to the county’s allocation, an estimated 112 homes were expected to receive funds of up to $24,999 with the state’s $3.24 million earmark of its American Rescue funding for the program.

Approximately 90 more homeowners could receive funding with the additional $2.5 million county allocation, officials have estimated.

The county is not seeking new applications for its funding because hundreds already are on a waiting list from a July application window for the state-funded program.

When that application process was announced, county officials had cautioned the demand would far exceed available funding and that applications would be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Funding must be used to complete repairs or projects that improve health, safety and habitability, energy or water efficiency or access for those with disabilities.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.