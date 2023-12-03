The countdown is on and with one day outside of three weeks away from Christmas the shopping is in full swing and the Christmas parades underway, it won’t be long before holiday parties will begin.

Secret Santa gifts will be purchased for the office parties and figuring out what to pick up for your favorite doctor, dentist, and teacher is always a dilemma.

Money comes in your hand and out faster than you can say Ho, Ho, Ho. More times than not, we never have enough money saved for Christmas gifts. It takes several months to pay off those Christmas debts.

Over the last few years, my own family has decided to put a spending limit on our gifts purchased. … yeah, right.

Christmas spending might start out that way, but it never stays true to form.

After children grow up, Christmas seems to be more of a burden, a financial burden, and it causes stress and anxiety.

Everyone talks about the economy but we spent a record amount of money on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The Walton family (Walmart) and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) are laughing all the way to the bank that they probably own.

Don’t get me wrong; I like Christmas just as much as the next person with the exception of Thanksgiving, but there is a lot of pressure finding a perfect gift.

Christmas is at the state with my family that none of us know what to get each other and we end up scratching our heads on what to buy. We all love to receive gifts, but I think I’d be okay if we didn’t exchange and just enjoyed the holiday, especially the religious reason for the season as they say.

When you think of the holidays, do you think of when you were a child? I know we all do.

Christmases back then was filled with all of my loved ones in my life making each and everyone special. We don’t know they are special until we become much older when those loved ones go one by one.

The resurgence of Christmas in my life happened when I had my own children.

Taking them to see Santa was always fun. That’s when you get your first hints on what they wanted for Christmas.

Making Christmas lists was always fun too. We tried hard to grant those wishes but it was not always easy.

Buying Christmas dresses was cute and adorable and made such great photo opportunities.

Decorating the house to perfection was a must; I learned that from my mother. She was meticulous when it came to decorating. She really did have a flair for it and I couldn’t wait until I was at the age when I could help dad with the decorations.

My first job was to check all the lights and replace them if they were burnt out. There was no such thing as mini light, no not then, we had the big bulbs of yellow, red, green, blue and white.

I would take all the lights and sit on the living room floor and grab an extension cord and begin plugging light strand after light strand.

The colorful blubs really brightened the room and I thought it was so cool to have them lit inside rather than outside.

My dad taught me to flick my finger against each bulb and if they flickered just a bit, I had to tighten the bulb in the socket. After doing that and it still didn’t work, I had to remove the light and shake it to hear if the filament was shattered inside. If so, I had to get a new bulb, preferably the same color and replace it.

We had a big, plastic Santa head lit by a single, clear light bulb that hung on the front porch. It had to be centered exactly at the center.

Extension cords were a plenty; I mean we had a ton of them to we could either connect one strand to another or have enough slack to plug in the outlet.

Dad would grab a latter tall enough to reach the gutter at the front porch and begin to hang light strands one-by-one. It always seemed he had just enough length on the strands to finish the job.

Mom loved a single candle lit in just about every window. The bulbs had to be red and every night it was my job to plug in about 12 candles.

Before Christmas, she would do a round of heavy duty cleaning and she would take down the summer/fall drapes and put up the heavy, fiberglass backed drapes for winter.

They made the house very warm and cozy and took care of any drafts.

Garland was hung in just about every door and most of them had a strand of lights on them.

Christmas statues of Santa, reindeer, and manger scenes fill the rooms as the rotating Christmas tree turned thousands of times over the weeks.

Are rotating trees are sill in vogue? I’ll confess, they make it so easy to decorate the tree. All you do is stand there and the tree does the rest.

If you didn’t get started on holiday shopping or decorating, you better get cracking.

