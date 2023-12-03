WILKES-BARRE – The Cino Paci Band, celebrating 100 years of entertaining the people of Greater Pittston and beyond, held a concert sponsored by UNICO, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts lobby on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Approximately 250 family, fans and friends attended the concert featuring Italian and American musical instrumentals tunes including an original number by band director Nick Driscoll entitled “Festa de St. Rocco’s.”

After serving in the Italian Army Band, Giuseppe “Cino” Paci settled in Exeter just after World War I and began teaching music to local immigrants. In 1923, he formed the Cino Paci Band, which is modeled after the Italian town band tradition.

The Cino Paci Band became a well-known cultural institution in Pittston and Exeter over the past century.

Related Video

The band plays parades, concerts, private events, processions and church picnics. Generations have participated in the processions following the services at many churches including both St. Rocco’s churches in Pittston and Dunmore.

In 1953, Paci turned the baton over to Ross Tarantino, a former student of Paci and a retired music teacher from the Wyoming Area School District.

In 1983, on the 6oth anniversary of the band, Tarantino passed the baton to Joey “I” Infantino who led the band until his death in 2001.

Charlie “I” Infantino, Joey’s son, took over until his passing in 2020.

The band continued on after Charlie’s death with Jack Brogan managing and Phil Ioanna directing.

In 2022, Ioanna took over the management duties with Nick Driscoll as the director.

As the band enters its next century of music with the community, it adopted a new motto: Cino Paci Band – La Traditizione Continua (the tradition continues).