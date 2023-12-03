St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston is hosting a “Cookie Walk” on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to create their own sampler of homemade cookies. The location is lower-level church hall. There is no entrance fee.

Select from traditional chocolate chip, peanut butter, kolachi, tea cakes, ginger bread, pepper cookies and many more. Disposable gloves to use and containers are provided to fill with the cookies. Each participant’s box of cookies will be weighed at the checkout area. The cost is $10 per pound. In addition, there will be a Christmas basket and gift bag raffle with a variety of holiday gifts and surprises in each. And after your exciting cookie walk, you are welcome to relax with complimentary hot chocolate.

Visit othe church’s website www.stmichaelsbyzantine.com for the link to photos and details.