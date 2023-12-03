WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Library will conduct an evening of good cheer with holiday caroling and poetry read by guest readers on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at the library. Registration is required for this 21-and-over Christmas event.

Join readers including WNEP-TV’s Chelsea Strub, including American Sign Language support, for an evening of fun and Christmas cheer.

“I’ve covered stories all over northeast and central Pennsylvania, but I’ve never been to the West Pittston Library, so I’m grateful for the invite,” Strub said. “I’m looking forward to meeting people from West Pittston and surrounding area for the holidays. I love reading and I love to sing Christmas carols so hopefully I won’t be the only one singing.”

The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

To register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/2yd975eh.