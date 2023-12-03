PITTSTON – In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, USHydrations presented a check to Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA in support for Pre-K scholarships at the Greater Pittston Area’s YMCA preschool.

Mike Sowinski and Debra Kryeski from USHydrations presented Lindsay Landis, Jeremy Popiel, and Alex Dewey of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA a check for $15,000 through the EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) program.

“USHydrations is committed to being a community partner,” Mike Sowinski, USHydrations CFO, said. “We are proud to support children in the Greater Pittston Area attending YMCA preschool programs.”

Through contributions of the EITC program, Pre-K scholarships are made available to help local area children learn, grow, and thrive at the YMCA.

One of five childcare sites, the Greater Pittston YMCA recently earned STAR 4 status with the Keystone STARS quality assurance program, the highest possible rating.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA is a nonprofit, charitable organization with a focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

A part of its mission, YMCA awards financial assistance to children, adults, and families across our communities allowing them to benefit from membership, childcare, summer camp, and wellness programs.

The projected need for financial assistance continues to grow; these programs rely on the support of the community.

To support the youth development program, join in supporting this cause by giving online: https://wvymca.org/donate/ or by contacting Lindsay Landis, GWVA YMCA Development at lindsay.landis@wvymca.org.

To learn how to qualify for financial assistance, call 570-823-2191 or point your browser to wvymca.org for more information.