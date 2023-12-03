WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Library will welcome the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre and their Nutcracker dance troupe on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. for a reading of the Nutcracker followed by a short performance.

Event attendees will have the chance to meet and greet the dancers and will be entered to win two tickets to see the full performance of the Nutcracker live on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Wyoming Seminary, Kirby Center for the Creative Arts, 260 North Sprague Avenue, Kingston.

Light refreshments will be served on Dec. 7 with limited seating at the library for the all-ages event.

Registration is required to attend by going online to: https://tinyurl.com/mu4ff4ee.