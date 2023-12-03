Pictured are the students at Holy Rosary School who made the Principal’s List. First row, from left: Elizabeth Rich, Reagan Martin, Covington Lehman, Sophia Matys, Jade Pilarcik. Second row: Eli Licari, Jonathan Fitzmaurice, Jacob White, Dominic Marranca, Freddy Roughsedge and Mrs. Melissa Skutack (principal).

Holy Rosary School recently honored students in grades sixth, seventh and eighth grade who achieved academic excellence in the first quarter marking period.

