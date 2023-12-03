Home News Holy Rosary School announces first quarter honor roll News Holy Rosary School announces first quarter honor roll December 2, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Pictured are the students at Holy Rosary School who made the Principal’s List. First row, from left: Elizabeth Rich, Reagan Martin, Covington Lehman, Sophia Matys, Jade Pilarcik. Second row: Eli Licari, Jonathan Fitzmaurice, Jacob White, Dominic Marranca, Freddy Roughsedge and Mrs. Melissa Skutack (principal). ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School recently honored students in grades sixth, seventh and eighth grade who achieved academic excellence in the first quarter marking period. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Second annual Exeter 5K Turkey Trot held Benefit Event held for Greater Pittston Santa Squad Holy Rosary School celebrates Thanksgiving View Comments