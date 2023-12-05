EXETER — Tuesday’s Wyoming Area School Board reorganization meeting began with the swearing in of the November election winners: Incumbent Philip Campenni, who won a two-year seat, and newcomers Michael Kachmarsky, Peter Butera, Rebecca Rutkoski, Kirby Kunkle and Mara Pagnotti Valenti, all getting four-year seats.

The board then unanimously elected Michael Supey as president and Kunkle as vice-president. David Alberigi remained board secretary, and Peter Butera was elected treasurer. The board voted to continue to retain Jarrett Ferentino as solicitor.

— Mark Guydish