Merhant Karen Stocknick, far left, aides Ptlm. Winn of Pittston Twp. and the children he was entrusted to in shopping for Christmas. Merchant Kathy DiMaggio, back center, during Shop with a Cop.
Children along with law enforcers were able to help the children purchase holiday gift items.
Children lined up at the merchant’s tent located at the middle tier of the Tomato Festival grounds for the annual Shop with a Cop event. Local, county and state law enforcers take children around the tent to purchase items for their family and friends.
Members of Greater Pittston Santa Squad were stationed at Shop with a Cop to hand out Christmas presents. Left to right: Gary Worosilla, Denise Manganiello, Dr. Dana Klush.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
PITTSTON – The City of Pittston, once again, carried out the Shop with the Cop program pairing up city, county and state law enforcers with children in helping them purchase Christmas items for family and friends from area merchants on Saturday, Dec. 2.