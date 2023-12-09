Merhant Karen Stocknick, far left, aides Ptlm. Winn of Pittston Twp. and the children he was entrusted to in shopping for Christmas. Merchant Kathy DiMaggio, back center, during Shop with a Cop. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Children along with law enforcers were able to help the children purchase holiday gift items. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Children lined up at the merchant’s tent located at the middle tier of the Tomato Festival grounds for the annual Shop with a Cop event. Local, county and state law enforcers take children around the tent to purchase items for their family and friends. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch