Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo recapped developments in many departments Wednesday during an annual public forum required by the county’s home rule charter.

Crocamo, who served as the county’s top overseer since May, opened by emphasizing she loves coming to work and is “very happy to be here.”

She highlighted the county’s success since May distributing federal American Rescue Funding to many worthy programs, implementing a no-tax-hike 2024 budget and implementing changes to make government more efficient, such as a payroll processing reorganization and retention of a consultant to identify insurance savings.

Crocamo said she is keeping her promise to economize from within instead of using tax increases “as a default.”

She repeatedly commended workers and council for embracing changes and praised county Controller Walter Griffith and his office for helping the county to coordinate the payroll conversion and carry out other initiatives.

When she was hired, Crocamo promised cooperation and collaboration, and she said she has achieved that with the 11-member council and the controller’s office. She and the county division heads also have been meeting with five new incoming council members set to take office next month, she said.

The manager must ensure council members have as much information as possible before they make decisions as the governing legislative body, she said.

Griffith told Crocamo the environment is “night and day” with her at the helm because she welcomes his input and assistance making improvements, such as increasing interest earnings on county funds.

“Thank you for your leadership,” Griffith said.

Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. credited Crocamo with “bringing us all together.” With the open communication, Wolovich said he has no problem getting answers to any questions.

He said he looks forward to working with the administration and new council and “getting things done” in 2024.

Crocamo said she also is working to bring the county’s southern half more into the fold with reactivation of county annex in Hazleton set for January and the launching of a “Rockin’ the Mountain” free concert series in the Hazleton area modeled after the county’s popular “Rockin’ the River” performances at the River Common recreational complex in Wilkes-Barre.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said his law division is updating the case management system and working to accelerate the processing of litigation against the county, in part by handling more work in-house.

Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said teamwork allowed the county prison system to start providing a medication-assisted treatment program for inmates experiencing opioid withdrawal. This was a significant development because some past inmate suicides had been largely blamed on the painful effects of opioid detoxification behind bars without the aid of a prescribed medication.

