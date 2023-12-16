It’s been a packed year and now that it’s coming to an end. It is time to reflect back and chalk another one up in the books.

Not being able to travel much in the last five years or so, I broke out of that slump making my way to California for a wedding, New Jersey and Austin, Texas, to cover race car driver Michael Costello and his quest to drive in the Indy 500, Charleston to shoot women’s professional tennis, and a family and friends trip to Florida.

I think one of the big stories of 2023 were the Canadian fires. Remember that? It had to be one of the craziest things I’ve witnessed in my lifetime.

I was lucky enough to take photos from the roof of Rob Bresnahan’s Landmark building at the corner of Broad and Main Streets, Pittston. I took photos facing the west showing West Pittston and the mountain behind.

Related Video

When I opened the photos on my computer, I recalled taking photos from that very spot right after Bresnahan acquired the building when he gave me a tour of the longstanding structure.

I was able to do a comparison photo, a before and after, if you will. It was remarkable to say the least.

I’m glad that period is over and hope it never happens again. I can only imagine it will take a generation for those forests to recover in Canada. The devastation must be massive.

Knocking off a bucket list item, I met NASA astronaut Bob Hines, a Mountain Top native, when he and NASA administrator Bob Nelson visited WVIA-TV studios. What an honor for me. I took a very memorable photo that made the front cover of the Times Leader.

Even though the center of attention was astronaut Hines, meeting the top dog of NASA was also a thrill. Nelson is not only the administrator, but he’s been to space as well. He got to fly when he was a former member U.S. Congress in 1986.

Covering young Michael Costello has been a blast for me. The up-and-coming racecar driver has had my attention since he’s been driving Karts before the age of 10. He’s moving up the ranks and is predicted to drive in the prestigious and world famous Indy 500 in the next four or five years.

I really enjoy racing, especially open-wheel racing and being behind the scenes covering the story has been so much fun.

Getting to interview Dustin Clarke of Duryea, a local guy on the Major League Baseball scene as a trainer for the N.Y. Mets was a thrill. I’ve known his wife, the former Angela Kleback, a Wyoming Area graduate. Dustin is a graduate of Seton Catholic and baseball has taken him all over the country meeting world-class athletes.

The Borough of West Pittston honored Marion Lorne, better known as Aunt Clara from “Bewitched” fame, this past year. Lorne, born and raised in West Pittston, left the borough and made her way to England. I think she was everyone’s favorite as Aunt Clara even though she enjoyed a nice career as an actor.

It would be great if some of her decedents lived in West Pittston, but all are gone, and I know Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society president, will always make an effort at finding someone from her family.

The train rides from Pittston to Jim Thorpe seem to be a hit and I know they have been running Christmas season runs at this time. I’m sure as time goes on, the progress on this project will be tweaked and only get better. If you’ve never been on a train ride, you should hop on board; it’s a pleasant ride.

Once again, I made my way to Charleston, S.C., to cover women’s pro tennis when I ran into former Exeter native, retired Wyoming Area Spanish teacher and one heck of a tennis player, Don Cassetori.

Don and his wife Sherry relocated after living his entire life in Exeter to live near his daughter, Dr. Dominique Pye, a chiropractor in that part of the country.

It looks like I covered Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) for the final time as they are branching out to gain a larger area of awareness. The annual PPP 5K and Gentlemen’s Dash will be held at Scranton in 2024.

Good luck to Barbara Sciandra and attorney Qiana Lehman, co-founders of PPP as they move forward and rebrand as Paint the Planet Pink.

West Pittston was declared Halloweentown and it was a great success. I’m looking forward to next year.

Luzerne County held the first annual Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame and it was well received. If you have a nomination possibility, send them to Bill O’Boyle at boboyle@timesleader.com.

I went to see Pat Benatar perform at the casino was pleasantly surprised by the opening act, Gracie Jane Sinclair, a Mountain Top native, blew me away. I’ll look forward to big things from her in 2024.

Finally, I’m celebrating 24 years of penning this column and I’m also noting the loss of Russell Johnson, aka The Professor from Gilligan’s Island fame. Russell was the person that convinced me to take on the job of writing this column. He will be gone 10 years on Jan. 16 and I miss is friendship. And yes, he was a great guy.

Quote of the Week

“I believe in one thing, that only a life lived for others is a life worth living.” – Albert Einstein

Thought of the Week

“For those who believe, no proof is necessary. For those who don’t believe, no proof is possible.” – Stuart Chase

Bumper Sticker

“The purpose of life is to believe, to hope, and to strive.” – Indira Ghandhi