Kevin Paranich, playing Buddy the Elf, helped out handing out treats to the children.

Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, addresses the gathering for the borough’s official tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Municipal Building.

Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck, with state Rep. James Haddock in the background, offers words and prayers at the Hughestown tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This young child’s eyes are glued to Santa Claus as he arrived to the Hughestown Borough Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 9.

HUGHESTOWN – Hughestown Borough held an official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the newly erected pavilion next to the Municipal Building on Saturday, Dec. 9, sponsored by the Hughestown Crime Watch.

An appearance was made by state Rep. James Haddock along with Santa Claus himself.

– Times Leader