Gr. Pittston Chamber's Women's Club holds Christmas party and market

December 16, 2023

Local merchants selling gift items during the Women's Club's Christmas party such as Sandra Swiointek, of Lila Rose Unique Fashions, left, Dawn Lappano, Mother Daughter Bracelets, center, and Tiffanie Moska, Lila Rose.

Evolve Fitness of Pittston was selling their items at the Women's Club Christmas Party and Market. From Evolve, left to right: Jennifer Lombardo, Jess Piazza, Dorianna Latona, Madisyn Antal.

Christine Jensen, left, and her mother Ellen Franco shop at the market during the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Club Christmas Party and Market at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Karen Lehman, left, and Ruthann Voitek pose for a photo while attending the annual Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Network Christmas Party and Market at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Dr. Mary Ellen Marranca, right, completes her purchase at Spa Sapphire Salon with the help of Vaness Wanick, left.

PLAINS – The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Network held the annual Christmas Party and Market at the Mohegan Pennsylvania ball room on Wednesday, Dec. 13.