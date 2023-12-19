Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an additional $425,000 allocation for a West Hazleton bridge project with an added condition requiring the borough to seek other grant funds and repay the county if it is successful, according to a Monday agenda posting.

Council had earmarked $850,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek in May.

West Hazleton had asked council to provide an additional $675,000 because it was determined during initial excavation that the south bridge abutment cannot be saved due to reinforcing bars that are “totally corroded,” the agenda said. The borough indicated it did not have additional funds to proceed with the project.

As reported last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation subsequently said it would provide an additional $250,000 in discretionary funding toward the increased bridge costs if the county earmarks the remaining $425,000, officials said.

Related Video

The proposed resolution for Tuesday’s special meeting says the borough must apply for other grant funds for the project. If any are awarded, the borough must repay the county up to $425,000.

A breakdown of the additional costs related to the south abutment: abutment removal, $43,000; additional excavation and backfill, $55,000; excavation shoring and sewer line support, $45,000; concrete abutment, $330,000; reinforcement for abutment, $59,500; erosion and sediment controls and dewatering, $32,500; additional paving, $49,000; and engineering design and plans for the state transportation department, $61,000.

Closure of the bridge due to deterioration has forced detours through a residential neighborhood and limited access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill, borough officials have said.

Tuesday’s special meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for remote attendance will be posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.