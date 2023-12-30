Animal-themed Christmas tree at the Exeter Animal Hospital taking part in the Parade of Trees sponsored by Exeter Events.

Grico’s Restaurant displayed their tree outside the front door of the restaurant for the Parade of Trees in Exeter.

EXETER – If you are traveling along Route 11, Wyoming Ave., you’ll notice a lot of businesses with Christmas trees in front of their buildings.

This isn’t a coincidence, but the brainchild of Mara Valenti with the backing of Exeter Events to add a new element to the borough and to heighten Christmas spirits.

“We just wanted to give back to the community in some way and this was economically feasible for the Exeter Events team,” Lori DeAngelo, Exeter Events secretary said. “We came up with a plan and I contacted Jimmy Ciampi or Ciampi’s Green Houses and he said he could get us some trees.”

Exeter Events purchased and supplied the trees to participating businesses for free calling the program, The Parade of Trees.

Exeter Events sent out 52 invitations to businesses in town to participate in the inaugural event and 36 businesses took part in Christmas tree displays all over the borough.

DeAngelo said there are roughly 60 businesses along Wyoming Avenue where you can see the lit trees through the holiday season.

According to DeAngelo, each tree is themed and has a yard sign next to the tree designed and printed by Jerry Zezza’s On Deck Graphics.

“It’s a great way to light up the avenue for the holiday season and each business got to pick their own theme,” DeAngelo added. “A lot of thought went in to each and every business theme.”

With the success of The Parade of Trees, DeAngelo said the program would definitely return for the 2024 Christmas season.

Previous Exeter Events include the Turkey Trot 5K race/walk, the Veterans Banner program, and more.

Exeter Events committee consists of Lindo Sabatini, president, Frank Pizano, vice president, and members Len Pribula, Mara Pagnotti Valenti, Pat Morgan, Mayor Denise Adams, Amy Sorokin Huntington, John Morgan, Bob Hyzenski, Lynda Hyzenski and Linda Grogan.