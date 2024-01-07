With 2023 in the rearview mirror, we look forward to where 2024 will take us.

A lot happens in 365 days, but in 2024, we’ll have one extra day to add to the calendar because of it being a leap year.

We started off 2023 with great hope the pandemic was behind us only for inflation to remind us of the remnants from COVID and what he did to the world economically.

At the start of this year, we see optimism financially as it appears interests rates may relax and become manageable again. We may not see mortgage rates at three and four percent, but the goal is to see them come down enough for people to afford to purchase a home.

Related Video

Even though at times, it feels like a year flies by in a blink of an eye, it is amazing how many news items have been covered right here in Greater Pittston.

How many do you remember?

January 2023

• Wyoming Area grad Dominic DeLuca, now a member of the Penn State football team, was on his way to participate in the Rose Bowl game with his college teammates. He also found out he received notice of his elevation to full-time scholarship status.

• Pittston Area basketball coach Al Semenza garnered his 500 career win as a head coach.

• Avoca native Michael Carroll was selected by PA Gov. Shapiro to head PennDOT.

• Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth earned her 1,000th point.

• The Knox Mine Disaster noted it’s 64th anniversary.

• The Greater Pittston YMCA introduced Pickleball classes.

February 2023

• The inaugural Wyoming Valley Run was announced. It was a 10-mile run from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre.

• Holy Rosary and Wyoming Area Catholic celebrated Catholic Schools Week.

• The Firefighter’s Bridge was scheduled for review to reopen.

• Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held Past President’s Dinner.

• Victory Sports held a Valentine’s Day dance, also announced a new cycling program.

• Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski reached her 1,000th career basketball point.

• Harlem Globetrotter and Pittston native Mia Hopkins returned to Greater Pittston for an appearance ahead of scheduled game at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

• West Wyoming brothers, Ryan and Jake Bonin achieved Eagle Scout.

• Drop Coffee Co. opened at Pittston.

• America250PA made a stop at Wyoming Area’s Primary Center.

• Santa Squad held a collection for donations to Ukraine.

March 2023

• Coffee Inclusive opened its doors at the Waterfront Warehouse.

• A wet St. Patrick’s 5K and parade took place with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile making a return appearance.

• Barbara Quinn was named the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman for 2023.

• Wyoming Area girls basketball program made their first-ever appearance at a District play off.

• Wyoming Area Scholarship Program announced 13 new scholarships for 2023.

• Howard Grossman receives Points of Light Award.

• Phoenix Performing Arts Theatre held ‘School of Rock’ play.

• Former Penn State great Ki-Jana Carter was the featured speaker at the Friendly Sons dinner.

• Pittston Area girls basketball program were District title winners.

• Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited and toured Pittston followed by roundtable discussion.

• Sarah Donahue named Irish Woman of the Year.

• T-Mobile donated $42k for stage improvements at Tomato Festival lot.

• Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky became State-wrestling champions.

• West Pittston Library showcased town memorabilia.

• Greater Pittston friends, Anthony Bidock and Chris Lenza published plant-based cookbook.

April 2023

• Wyoming Area principal David Pacchioni named Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

• Tex-Mex restaurant Bravo opened its doors in Pittston.

• Wyoming Area reopened the school’s tennis courts after a makeover and several years closed.

• Baseball and softball season opened while the Pittston Area softball looked to defend their state title.

• Kallie Booth earned high school all-star game MVP.

• Pittston Redevelopment Authority visited Pittston Area Schools.

• An ice hockey game fundraiser was held to benefit 10-year-old Violet Pantucci.

• Pittston Area powerlifters shine at national tournament.

• 2022 Pittston Area State Champion softball team named Greater Person of the Year.

• Barbara and Marty Quinn were named Saporito Lifetime of Service Award winners.

• Michael Turner named West Pittston Cherry Blossom Grand Marshal.

• The first-ever NEPA Spring Outdoor Arts and Crafts festival was held at Pittston.

• Father Jackson Pinhero celebrated his 25th year as a priest.

May 2023

• Carrie Gundling and Rebecca Sevilla were added to the staff at the Pittston Memorial Library.

• Longtime Greater Pittston balloon artist TJ Belt honored after losing a long battle with cancer.

• Pittston Area students release rainbow trout they raised from eggs at Harveys Creek.

• Big Top rentals celebrated 40th year in business.

• Reading & Northern RR donated $10k to Downtown Pittston Partnership.

• Pittston Area’s Nick Cerasaro was Joseph Agolino MVP winner in the annual game between the Patriots and Wyoming Area.

• On May 27, 800 train-riders traveled from Pittston to Jim Thorpe on the inaugural excursion between the two destinations.

• PowerRail welcomed Australian staff to Exeter headquarters.

June 2023

• Pittston Area graduates 277 students.

• Michael Turner sworn in as Wyoming Area Regional Police chief.

• Wyoming Area graduates 169 students; $360k handed out in scholarships.

• Hughestown Crime Watch hosts Hometown Heroes Day.

• Canadian smoke infiltrated the skies in NEPA.

• Wyoming Area hosted annual UNICO football game.

• Vettes for Vets fundraiser returned after COVID break at a new location at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot.

• Klein Horsley Aesthetics and The Hive Salon Collective opened their doors at The Landmark.

• U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced $19M grant for two Pittston-West Pittston Bridges with no construction start date announced.

• Tomato Festival stage gets permanent covering.

July 2023

• Battle of Wyoming Massacre and Battle held at Wyoming Monument.

• PA Downtown Center convention goers tour Pittston.

• West Pittston held 2nd annual ‘First to Fall’ program at the Jenkins-Harding Cemetery.

• John Mikiewicz and partner Tom Biscotti win the 77th annual Allan Tournament at Fox Hill CC.

• Pitcher Ava Thomas struck out 13 batters in route to Pittston’s defeat of Mountain Top in the title game of the D16 Little League Major League Softball Championships.

• Pittston Area passed the budget with no increase while Wyoming Area upped taxes 5.5%.

• Former Pittston Area softball star Tori Para received all-star recognition in freshman season at Marywood University.

• PA Gov. Josh Shapiro details high-speed broadband plan at Cosgrove Room at Pittston Memorial Library.

• Seton Catholic grad Dustin Clarke, a trainer for the NY Mets, was selected to work the annual Major League Baseball All-Star game.

• Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams received word she was, once again, named as the Class 5A Pitcher of the Year in PA as well as the Times Leader’s Player of the in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

• Under rainy conditions, Hughestown dedicated new memorial Town Square.

• The late Pat Solano was honored with a statue of himself at Luzerne Co. Community College’s Walk of Honor.

• Greater Pittston American Legion baseball team repeated at Region 5 Champions.

• Wyoming Area Catholic held a fundraiser featuring Elton John Tribute touring band led by WAC faculty member Doug Delescavage as Elton John.

• Greater Pittston honored former Wyoming Area football coach and second in all-time wins in the state of PA, Jack Henzes, who passed away in July.

August 2023

• Greater Pittston native Michael Costello finished first at the New Jersey Motor Park in the F4 open-wheel series.

• The West Pittston Historical Society announced a ‘Where is Marion Lorne’ contest in the borough. Lorne, known for her character on the TV show Bewitched, was born and raised in West Pittston.

• Dr. Jen’s Hope, in memoriam of Dr. Jennifer Sidari, held block party at Scranton.

• Wyoming Area Catholic Class of ’89 presented scholarships.

• The Women’s Network held summer luau.

• Fall high school sports got underway.

• Duryea held ‘Food and Fun at the Park’ program.

• Maria Capolarella-Montante was named the 2023 Tomato Festival Grand Marshal.

• The 40th Annual Tomato Festival 5k and Parade kicked up the four-day festival.

• Burke Vullo Reilly Roberts Attorneys at Law were chosen the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year.

September 2023

• West Pittston Library marked 150th Anniversary.

• Wyoming Area football coached Randy Spencer noted his 100th victory as a head coach.

• Mountain Top native and NASA Astronaut Bob Hines visited Pittston Area followed by a trip to the studios of WVIA along with NASA’s top administrator Bill Nelson.

• Coffee Inclusive announced a new seven-day-a-week schedule beginning is Sept.

• Pittston’s Second Presbyterian Church, once again, honored Pittston EMS works.

• Pittston Area Class of 1968 held 55th Class Reunion at the Red Mill.

• West Pittston resident Dom DeLuca scored his first college touchdown on an interception against Delaware.

• The Lady Warriors field hockey team took the Wyoming Valley Conference D1 title.

• David Galli was awarded the Lifetime of Service award posthumously prior to the game between PA-Williamsport game.

• Wyoming Area Class of 1973 held 50th reunion.

October 2023

• Liam Burke and Katherine Potter where named Wyoming Area King and Queen for 2023.

• The 101st Mother of the Rosary procession took place on Oct. 1.

• Glitzy Sugar bakery opened its doors on Main St., Pittston.

• PA Mattei School announced entrance, lobby, and bulletin board upgrades.

• Daniel Feeney earns Eagle Scout award.

• Paint Pittston Pink held final 5K race and Gentlemen’s Dash at Pittston.

• Gianna Adams was named Pittston Area Homecoming Queen.

• Jenkins Township dedicates new Police Headquarters at Pittston Bypass.

• The Grind Athletics takes over at West Pittston baseball complex.

• Pittston Knights of Columbus marks 125th anniversary.

• Wyoming Area Catholic held appreciation breakfast for Wyoming Area Regional Police.

• Wyoming Area hosted the annual Goodwill Luncheon at Fox Hill C.C. for Pittston Area and Wyoming Area senior football players, cheerleaders, and band members prior to the annual rivalry game.

• Pittston Memorial Library held health fair.

• Both Wyoming Area and Pittston Area held bonfires.

• Wyoming Area scored a victory of rival Pittston Area in the annual game 35-14.

• Lady Warriors field hockey team got by Wyoming Seminary to return to district finals.

• West Pittston declares borough Halloweentown; deemed a great success.

• Pittston City receives $35K Walk Works grant to boost physical activities.

November 2023

• Breeze Airways announces service from Avoca to Orlando beginning in January 2024.

• Racer Michael Costello finishes out F4 series; moves up to USF2000 in continuing his trek to race in the Indy 500.

• Veterans Day programs held by both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area.

• Former Wyoming Area and Penn State band member, Jessica Hopkins, conducting award-winning Loyalsock Twp. High School band.

• Coffee Inclusive spinoff Baking Inclusive announced for March 2024 opening.

• Pittston’s First Baptist Church brought back the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway after COVID break.

• Sue Harper celebrated her 102nd birthday at Wesley Village.

• Friendly Sons mark JFK assassination anniversary.

• Local couple, with ties to President Jimmy Carter remembers the late Rosalynn Carter.

• The 2nd Annual Turkey Trot was held at Exeter.

December 2023

• Cino Paci Band celebrated 100-years with concert at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

• Wyoming Area Alumni Association formed.

• West Pittston Library hosted Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre for Nutcracker performance.

• Pittston City held Christmas Toy Truck Parade/Christmas Tree lighting event.

• Pittston annual Shop with a Cop a success.

• Greater Pittston Santa Squad handed out 1,532 bags of toys to local family in need to children up to 18-years-old from the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area School Districts.

• Pittston Area football coach Nick Barbieri steps down as head coach.

• Mohegan Pennsylvania donated $10,000 to the Santa Squad.

• Victory Sports held Christmas party; named Gloria Vacula and Pat Lizza Woman and Man of the Year, respectively.

• The Patriots defeated Wyoming Area for wrestling’s Battle of the Bridge award.

• Beautiful Blocks to help make Pittston City neighborhoods a better place to live.

• Exeter Events held first annual Parade of Trees where borough businesses displayed decorated Christmas trees at their business.

• Dane Schutter scored his 1,000th career basketball point for Wyoming Area during the Marseco Tournament at Old Forge High School.

• The Pennsylvania Football Writers named warrior Aaron Crossley to the first-team Class 4A All-Star team in the Commonwealth of PA. He finished his career at Wyoming Area with over 4,500 yards. He will head to Leigh University later this summer.