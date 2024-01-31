PITTSTON — Another key component of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan for the City of Pittston has fallen into place with the purchase of the former Quinn’s Supermarket property.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the city, in partnership with the Greater Pittston Economic Development Corporation, used Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Program funding to acquire the shuttered grocery store site on Kennedy Boulevard.

“This acquisition represents another milestone in the City’s comprehensive plan for the West of Main Street Development,” Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

FNCB Bank supported the project by donating $500,000 towards the NAP program, facilitating the acquisition of the distressed property, the release added.

Quinn’s closed in 2022.

The city plans to transform the site into a mixed-use parkade including both commercial and residential development. The project also will feature an outdoor plaza and green-space promenade equipped with solar energy technology, and electric vehicle charging stations. It will complement the recently announced theater and residential project at Market and Main, officials said.

“In total, this project is projected to cost approximately $13 million and the City of Pittston continues to work diligently to secure additional funding sources,” the release added.

“We’re proud to support the City of Pittston and the Greater Pittston Economic Development Corporation in their efforts to revitalize this key property,” said Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank President & CEO. “This project aligns with our commitment to supporting economic growth in NEPA and improving the quality of life for residents in the communities we serve. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact this project will have on downtown Pittston and its residents.”