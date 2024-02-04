PITTSTON – A night of Trivia and Tango to support Jimmy Zarra’s quest to win the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre (DSWB) competition will be held at the Gramercy Ballroom & Restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Jimmy Zarra and his professional dance partner Joanne Monfiletto will put on their dancing shoes to compete in DSWB on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts, but before that happens, the duo needs your support.

“I’m with younger people all day at work and with the mindset that I’m younger than I really am, I probably wouldn’t have attempted this,” Zarra said, on his decision to attempt DSWB. “I’m 62 now so if I don’t try to do this now, I won’t be able to do in the next few years. We are practicing three days a week and we have our routine down, we just have to make sure we sync up. I’m actually enjoying it and it’s something I never did and something I’d never do.”

Trivia & Tango set at the Gramercy, will feature a night of trivia and dance, sponsored by The Landmark. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; trivia will start at 7:15 p.m. with questions geared around NEPA, Pittston, and a sport round.

Entry is $25 per person that includes pizza and beer.

Event tickets or Raffle Tickets can be purchased three ways:

• Venmo @TheLandmarkPittston with your email address and what you’re purchasing in the subject line. – You can donate the ticket amount to Jimmy’s DSWB by going to molly@thelandmarkpittston.com or take a screen shot of your donation and send it to with your RSVP or raffle info.

• You can also purchase a ticket from Jimmy Zarra, Molly Blaskiewicz, Rob Bresnahan, or Chelsea Strub.

Teams will include no more than four people per team and top prizes for trivia teams will include a VISA gift card of 1st place – $250, 2nd place – $150, 3rd place – $50.

Other prizes available will be raffle baskets, a TV, computer tablet, Coach purse, and cash.

DSWB to benefit KISS Theatre Company will take place on Feb. 17 at the Kirby Center with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. and dancing starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $42 and $52 plus fees.

Tickets for DSWB can be purchased at https://kirbycenter.org/show/2024-dancing-stars-of-wilkes-barre.