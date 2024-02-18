Because I do not have cable or satellite TV, I use an old fashion antenna, not on the roof, but in my window. It’s pretty convenient and I don’t have to scale a roof to get my local channels.

So for every TV I have in the house, I have an antenna attached to it. I’d a bit unsightly from the outside when you see a black blob in the window, but I don’t have to look at it so I don’t really care.

I cut the cord, as they say, years ago and I haven’t looked back since nor do I have to pay those astronomical cable or satellite bills.

Someone told me recently they are looking to cut back on things to save some money. They proceeded to tell me how they were going to cut back and I noticed the TV bill wasn’t one of them.

I asked what they were paying for TV and I nearly fell on the floor when I heard the bill was in the range of $250 to $300 per month. That’s insane.

If you have decent Internet speeds, streaming is the way to go. Fees are a lot less and there are no extra fees or hidden fees and the best part is, outside the cost being so much cheaper, there’s no equipment involved. You don’t need a cable/satellite box and DVR is usually in the cloud so no matter what TV you use in your house, you can pick up were you left off with your show from room to room.

Equipment fees always irked me and then all the other tiny fees they would throw at you always added up. God forbid if you had three or four TVs and needed a cable box for each of them at probably $10 per box. You see where this is going?

If you like movies, there are so many free TV services out there such as PlutoTV, freevee, tubi, Crackle, and a great new one I found, Fawesome.

Roku, FireTV, LG and Samsung have their own TV channels with a few hundred channels to watch.

Granted, if you enjoy sports, you’ll have to pay for their service like ESPN+, for example, but you can purchase those streaming packages separately.

I would suggest purchasing the Disney+ package as well as, Discovery+ and maybe Peacock.

The Disney+ trio package includes Hulu, ESPN+ and of course shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic for $14.99 per month. The no ads subscription for the trio is $24.99.

With plans starting at $4.99, Discovery+ offers a ton of variety such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, OWN, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, Travel Channel, Science channel, all the Discovery channels and much more.

If you want the Discovery+ package without ads, it’s only $8.99.

Peacock, an NBC product, live sports events, current NBC and Bravo shows, 50+ channels, and over 80,000 hours of streaming movies and sports, all for only $5.99 a month and $11.99 per month without ads.

Paramount, a CBS product, offers all CBS programing such as Ghosts, for example, includes CBS Sports, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, all Paramount movies you can watch and now includes Showtime.

Paramount+ Essential package starts at $5.99 per month and the no-ad package including Showtime is $11.99 per month.

So as you can see, with streaming, there are a ton of options and even if you purchase many streaming services, they still don’t add up to what you pay for cable or satellite.

Additional streaming services include DirecTV (four packages ranging from 75+ to 150+ channels ranging from $79.99 to $164.99 per month), Sling (three different plans), Hulu Live (includes Disney+ and ESPN+ with unlimited DVR for $76.99 per month), YouTube ($72.99 for over 100+ local and cable channels), Fubu (115+ channels), and more.

There are literally so many options where you can cut the cord, beat those high cable and satellite TV prices and save some money each year.

One of my favorite TV regiments is watching free YouTube. As you may or may not know, there are many YouTubers uploading content (mini programs/shows) for just about any subject matter. If you like cars, sewing, boating, photography, music, you name it, someone is putting out content on the subject matter.

If you ever have a DIY project and are not sure of yourself, you can find someone showing you how to do it. Anytime I have an auto issue, I head right to YouTube and it’s all so helpful.

Sometimes you find sad stuff too, like someone dealing with his or her final days on earth. A lot of people chronicle their journey if terminally ill. Grab the tissues for those broadcasts.

I tend to follow a bunch of photographers to see what the latest is in the industry.

The Deal Guy is a person who will help you find the best bargains at Sam’s Club, Costco, Aldi’s, Amazon and more. I find him very helpful.

Whether you are a music geek, computer geek, a racing geek, or any kind of geek, you’ll find it on YouTube. It’s all free content, with some advertising.

Cut the cord, you’ll be a lot happier. I am.

