Shown are members of the head table of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s (GPCC) Mid-Winter Breakfast at The Venue, Dupont. Seated, left to right: Christine Jenson, GPCC board chair elect; Karyn Reilly, GPCC board 2nd vice chair; Sara Hogan, breakfast chair; Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president; Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president/CEO. Standing: Girard Mecadon, GPCC board 1st vice chair; Billy Joyce Jr., GPCC immediate past president; Karen Smith, GPCC board treasurer; John Serafin, GPCC board president; and attorney Samuel Falcone Jr., GPCC board counsel.

Sarah Hogan, of M&T Bank, served as the chairperson of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast at The Venue on Friday, Feb. 23.

Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president/CEO was the principal speaker of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast.

Ellie Bartoli, the inspiration behind PA Inclusive, is shown being recognized by her father, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast principal speaker, Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president/CEO.

DUPONT – The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) held the annual Mid-Winter Breakfast meeting at The Venue. Principal speaker was Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president/CEO.

Remarks were also heard by John Serafin, GPCC board president and Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president.

Sara Hogan served as meeting chairperson.

Brandi Bartush served as meeting organizer.

– Tony Callaio