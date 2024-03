Almost 150 runners, walkers participate in annual Pittston St. Patrick Leprechaun Loop

17-year-old Annika von Ahnen of Olyphant was the first place female in the annual Pittston St. Patrick Leprechaun Loop 5K. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

16-year-old William Ashton of Toms River, NJ, led the field to the finish of the Pittston St. Patrick Leprechaun Loop 5K with at time of 17:47. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Close to 150 5K runners and 1-mile walkers battled raindrops and chilly temps on Saturday morning for the annual Pittston St. Patrick Leprechaun Loop. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch