The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club began their new administrative year by seating officers.

Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Debbie Crisman had the honor of inducting President Morgan Coolbaugh.

Crisman wished the award-winning club continued success in the upcoming year, and reminded the members of their continuing service to children in the community and the world.

Morgan called on the club to continue their service projects from the past and to look forward to an ambitious series of new projects to serve the Wyoming Area community and the greater Wyoming Valley.