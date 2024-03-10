Home News Hughestown Crime Watch hosts program on gang awareness News Hughestown Crime Watch hosts program on gang awareness March 9, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, kicked off the program on streat gang awareness and identification. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Hughestown residents heard a program given by Luzerne County Detective Chris Lynch, who has over 30 years experience in law enforcement. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Hughestown officer Jessica Bartalotta represented the department during the program on gangs sponsored by the Hughestown Crime Watch. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Luzerne County Detective Chris Lynch, went over crimes committed by local gangs. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck offered prayer prior to the start of the program on gangs in northeast Pennsylvania. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ HUGHESTOWN – The Hughestown Crime Watch hosted a street gang awareness and how to identify a gang or gang members. Luzerne Co. Det. Chris Lynch served as principal speaker for the event. Lynda Hoban is the Crime Watch president. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Election Board discusses shading of ovals on ballots Luzerne County Council voting on tax-delinquent repository sales Women’s Network honors Lois McHugh View Comments