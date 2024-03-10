Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, kicked off the program on streat gang awareness and identification. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Hughestown residents heard a program given by Luzerne County Detective Chris Lynch, who has over 30 years experience in law enforcement.

Hughestown officer Jessica Bartalotta represented the department during the program on gangs sponsored by the Hughestown Crime Watch.

Luzerne County Detective Chris Lynch, went over crimes committed by local gangs.

Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck offered prayer prior to the start of the program on gangs in northeast Pennsylvania.

HUGHESTOWN – The Hughestown Crime Watch hosted a street gang awareness and how to identify a gang or gang members.

Luzerne Co. Det. Chris Lynch served as principal speaker for the event. Lynda Hoban is the Crime Watch president.

