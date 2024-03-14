Luzerne County’s Election Bureau issued a reminder Thursday that the April 23 primary election coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday.

“As a result, voters who observe the holiday would be unable to vote at their polling place on Election Day,” the bureau said.

The bureau is encouraging voters unable to cast ballots in person to request an absentee ballot application for the upcoming election.

For clarification, voters choosing the absentee option provide a reason or justification on why they want to vote by mail.

While some may be more comfortable with the traditional absentee route, it is no longer necessary because state legislators had implemented mail ballot voting for all voters in which no reason or justification is required.

April 16 is the deadline to request an absentee or no-excuse mail ballot for the upcoming primary.

Applications for absentee and no-excuse mail ballots may be obtained by submitting a request online at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Voters also can contact the county election bureau at 570-825-1715 to have an application mailed to them.

Any voter with questions regarding upcoming elections can reach out to the county election bureau at elections@luzernecounty.org.

State legislators had considered moving up the primary election date to avoid a conflict with the Passover holiday and give voters more of a say in deciding presidential nominees, but no majority consensus was reached.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said some of the more orthodox followers of Judaism will not vote at a polling place during Passover.

Kaufer was among those advocating a primary election date change.

“It is an issue,” Kaufer said.

He supports the county election bureau’s efforts to alert the public and said he also has been trying to spread the word.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.