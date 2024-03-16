LAFLIN – Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the annual Feast of St. Joseph at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel, Route 315, Laflin, this Tuesday, Mar. 19, at 7 p.m.

According to Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of Religious Community/Chapel of St. Joseph, the Solemn Mass honors the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the earthly father of Jesus.

A novena of Masses and devotions, leading up to Tuesday’s feast, has been in progress since Sunday, March 10, led by Fr. Brian J. Crawford, O.S.J., vocation director for the USA Province of the Oblates of St. Joseph, based in Menlo Park, CA.

“Area faithful are invited to participate in the Mass with Bishop Bambera concelebrated by the Oblate Fathers and local clergy of the diocese,” Fr. McDonnell said. “There will be additional Masses on the feast day at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. for those who cannot participate in the evening celebration.”

For more information, contact the seminary office at (570) 654-7542 or email: osjeminary@comcast.net.

The Mass will be broadcast live on Catholic Radio 104.5 FM.