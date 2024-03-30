PITTSTON – A new sculpture has been planned and is in the design stage that will combine metal art with an electronic billboard to be set at along the Art Loop Trail overlooking the Tomato Festival lot. This piece of art is the latest in a series of 32 outdoor sculptures placed around the City.

One of Mayor Michael Lombardo’s dreams for the City of Pittston was to fill the streets with art and to date, along with the 32 pieces of art; eight murals have been commissioned and completed.

In addition to the artwork and sculptures, the Arts on Fire project highlights painted fire hydrants in and around the downtown area.

The Art e Fekts Gallery, featuring local artists, has been Main Street’s cultural arts center.

Related Video

The Lowe’s Art Academy will be an exciting hub for artists to create and imagine with a master artist onboard to teach classes.

The largest commissioned sculpture, “The Upward Spiral,” sits behind the Pittston Memorial Library. It is a sculpture carved from granite also near the Art Loop Trail.

The newest piece of conceptual art will be, what Mayor Lombardo calls, “A whimsical embracing of the iconic 1989 movie ‘Say Anything’s’ most notable scene where John Cusack stands with boombox overhead playing Peter Gabriel’s hit, ‘In Your Eyes,’ beneath the window of his crush.”

The “larger-than-life” sculpture entitled ‘Say Something’ is a 16’ to 20’ tall robot holding what looks like a boombox but instead will be a programmable digital sign.

Mayor Lombardo said the figure would be both form and functional.

“We’ve commissioned renowned metal artist, Scott Nichols, to complete the 2024 Sculpture Arts Project,” Lombardo announced. “The city continues to celebrate our pride in our past and confidence in our future. Our muse or inspirations have been diverse including our past, our pride, our resilience, our people, and our struggle to come back.”

The mayor is looking for public support to help finance the robot project.

Donors will be recognized by either having their name on a plaque at the sculpture or mentioned on the website.

Donation denominations are Platinum – $5,000, Gold – $2,500, Silver – $1,000, Bronze – $500, Friend – $100, or other.

For further information on sponsorship donations, email Mary Kroptavich and mkroptavich@cityofpittston.org.

Sponsorship deadline is June 26, 2024.