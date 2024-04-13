Known for their ice cream products and diary, Blue Ribbon, on Exeter Ave., West Pittston, completed remodeling of the diary store.

The owners of Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, along with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC), gathered together to cut the ribbon on the completion of the remodeling of their store on Exeter Ave, West Pittston. Left to right: owners Kenny Sorick (Emma), Erica Sorick (Leo), Ken Sorick, Ann Sorick, Kiki Sorick, and Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president.

Shown is the dinning room of Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy complete with new wallpaper, floor and signage.

WEST PITTSTON – Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, established in 1945, recently remodeled the ice cream parlor on Exeter Avenue. The Sorick family, owners of the establishment, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Kiki Sorick, descendant of Ernest Lombardo, the creator of Blue Ribbon, said it was time to freshen up the ice cream parlor.

“We covered the terrazzo floors and put down flooring that now runs consistently through the entire dining room,” Sorick said. “We did wallpaper, paint, counter tops, stainless steel counter tops and new stools.”

Sorick said she overhauled the menu streamlining the more popular items, removing the less ordered items and added a few new items as well.

Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II and is still family-owned currently by the Soricks, descendants of the Lombardo family.

Blue Ribbon supplies the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream products to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve more than 60 flavors of our award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes. The dairy offers delivery service to restaurants, schools, nursing homes, institutions and community groups such as church bazaars and little leagues.

Kenny Sorick said Blue Ribbon Diary products reach a 60-mile radius from West Pittston.

For more information on Blue Ribbon products or to view their menu, check out their website at http://www.blueribbondairy.com or phone at (570) 655-5579.

Blue Ribbon is open seven-days-a-week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.