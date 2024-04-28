West Pittston Library Director Maria Grzybowski, right, sits with local renown artist Leigh Pawling along with one of Pawling’s creations, “Leap of Faith,” which will be part of the Library’s Art Auction to be held at the Library on May 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Front Desk of the Library during business hours.

WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Library will be conducting an Art Auction at the library for a 21-and-over event on Saturday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The silent auction will raise money for the nonprofit library.

Maria Grzybowski, West Pittston Library director, believes this is the first of its kind event for the library and is looking for a great turnout.

“I think we’ve ever done an art auction,” Grzybowski said. “I have a goal to raise as much money as possible for the library and to built community and support local artists.”

Grzybowski, an accomplished artist herself, will be amongst 11 other contributing artists for the auction.

Related Video

Artists will set a minimum price for art pieces with 50% of the final sale price going to the library. Grzybowski added some of the artists are donating 100% of their sales.

Artists include: Ann Marie Castelgrande, Lisa Malos, Virginia Sosik, Ginny Grove, Sara Wasylyk, Leigh Pawling, Sue Guzik, Sally Robertson, Joni Eaton, Chrissy Manuel, Connie Parente, and Grzybowski.

Grzybowski said she has a background in education and the arts and supports our local art community.

According to Grzybowski, there will be approximately 25 works of art from local artists.

The event is a 21-and-over event with a complimentary open bar and hors d’oeuvres served.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at the Front Desk of the library during library hours while they last.

One hundred percent of the admission ticket will go to the library.

For more information on the West Pittston Library and all of their services and programs, point your browser online to https://tinyurl.com/jzy9sn9c.